FITE TV free trial: Get a week of FITE+ for free

FITE TV is a streaming site focused on combat sports. From wrestling and boxing to slap fights and bareknuckle boxing, FITE TV has it all. Some content on FITE TV is free, but a majority of the quality content is only available if you have a FITE+ subscription. This costs $8 per month or $70 per year. But say there is a big event coming up and you want to watch boxing for free — is there a FITE+ free trial?

Is there a FITE+ free trial?

Yes, there is a FITE+ free trial! You can get one free week for signing up for the service. This will get you full access to the exclusive FITE+ programming like special events, on-demand content like fight replays and documentaries, and much more. You’ll of course still have access to the FITE 24/7 streaming channel. The FITE+ free trial doesn’t give you access to pay-per-view events though. You’ll still have to pay for those separately. Once your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $8 per month or $70 per year. You do have to make your choice on which subscription you will eventually get before you start your free trial, so give it some thought first.

Can you get FITE TV for free?

Some FITE TV content is free, yes. This is primarily the FITE 24/7 live streaming channel. Like the name implies, this is a live TV channel that is on all the time. It primarily plays replays of past FITE TV events, and sometimes plays countdown shows for upcoming paid events. FITE 24/7 has a live chat that non-subscribers can participate in, and it even has a limited DVR, meaning you can rewind important bits of action. You can use FITE 24/7 as a sampler to see if signing up for a free trial is worth your time, but the real quality content on FITE TV is part of the FITE+ subscription.

Are there any FITE+ deals?

There aren’t any discounts currently running for the main FITE+ subscription besides the FITE+ free trial. There are occasionally discounts on the PPV. These come by way of discount codes. If you have a discount code, the site will prompt you for it while purchasing the PPV. FITE+ has PPVs for tons of different contact sports, like wrestling, MMA and boxing — and they’re usually fairly cheap, even without a discount. For instance, the Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson PPV in early June was only $15.

Editors' Recommendations