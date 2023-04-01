 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch for free

Chelsea and Aston Villa are tied in Premier League Points right now. Chelsea ranked 10th and Aston Villa is ranked 11th. They’ll get their chance to decide who moves up and who drops farther down after their match today. You can follow all the action when you watch the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea and Aston Villa face off today, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The match is being shown on USA Network. There are several ways of streaming USA Network, and some of them could even be free through the best live TV streaming services. Check out everything you need to know below.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Our number one recommendation for watching the match between Chelsea and Aston Villa is FuboTV. The primary reason for that is the weeklong FuboTV free trial that will let you watch all of this weekend’s Premier League games without paying a dime. The other reasons for recommending FuboTV are the 100 plus other TV channels you’ll have access to for only $75 per month once your trial ends.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling TV is another good option. What sets it apart from other cable replacement options is that has two different plans so you can customize which channels you want. To get USA Network you’ll need Sling TV Blue. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial, but your first month will be half off — only $20 instead of the usual $40.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV has USA Network, so you’ll be able to enjoy most of this weekend’s Premier League games through it. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but if you love the base Hulu app, Disney+ and ESPN+, you can bundle them together and save some money. Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and gives you access to over 100 live TV channels.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another great option for watching the match. There is even a YouTube TV free trial that will give you two whole weeks to test out the service. That’s plenty of time to watch all of this weekend’s Premier League matches for free. After the trial is over you’ll pay $73 per month for over $100 channels, but your first month will be $10 off.

Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

The whole world is streaming the Premier League, but if you’re just out of the U.S. temporarily and want to use one of the above services so you’ll still have it when you’re back, there’s an easy fix. Just sign up for one of the best VPNs and connect to a server on U.S. soil. Then sign up for one of the options above (we recommend FuboTV) and watch the Premier League like the rest of America. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s the best VPN for streaming. It’s currently on sale for the equivalent of $6.69 per month when you sign up for a two-year plan.

