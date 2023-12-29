 Skip to main content
How to watch every NBA basketball game in one place

NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network
Dish

It’s no secret that trying to watch live sports can put you through the ringer. They’re often broadcast across different networks, even within the same sports and leagues, and you have to mix and match between live cable TV and streaming. It doesn’t really matter what sport you’re trying to watch either, they’re all like this, from basketball and soccer, to football and racing. But what if we told you there’s one place you could go, a single platform, where you could catch all NBA basketball games for the season? Believe it or not, there is thanks to Dish Network.

With Dish, which works similar to a traditional cable provider — and yes, you need exclusive equipment — you gain access to hundreds of live broadcast channels, many of which air NBA games. You can watch early season games, the regular season, and even the playoffs all through Dish Network. Plus, you can also take advantage of Dish’s new multi-view feature to watch several games at once, or stream from your mobile devices. Dig in, we’ll explain it better.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch NBA season games

NBA TV, NBA League Pass, and many more sports channels like FOX Sports are all available through Dish Network, which means you can stream the entire season, including the playoffs and beyond. To take that even further, NBA Team Pass allows you to watch an out-of-market game every week, while League Pass allows you to watch up to 40 out-of-market games — meaning you can catch teams that are not local and not broadcast on standard channels. League Pass is available for $100 per season, but if you just want to catch a local team you can spring for the America’s Top 120 Plan at $85 per month for 190 channels, which includes NBC Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, USA Network, and more. America’s Top 200 plan throws in NBA TV and a few others for just $105 per month. Sure, you might be able to catch the NBA Summer League for free, or even some NBA season games, but those opportunities are limited and you will eventually have to pay.

Either way, Dish Network is one of the best places to catch all NBA season games and beyond, in one place, without swapping services. With the Dish Hopper Plus DVR you can get the best of live TV, while pairing with your favorite streaming services. It makes it easy to watch everything from one platform with one remote. Dish Anywhere and Dish On-Demand give you access to watch broadcasts and streaming content from mobile devices, as well as hundreds of on-demand opportunities to start, or stop whenever you’re ready. Moreover, with the live TV content, it’s possible to skip commercials in some cases focusing on more of the media you love.

The next time you’re gearing up to watch an NBA game you might consider swapping over to Dish. If you’re interested, you’ll find a lot more information at the provider’s site. We recommend taking a look, at the very least.

