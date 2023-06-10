How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez: Stream Top Rank Boxing

Two former champions face off tonight in a super lightweight title fight all boxing fans will love. Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs), the still undefeated former unified super lightweight champion, will defend his WBO belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former three-belt lightweight champion. These are two titans of the lighter divisions fighting primarily for honor and bragging rights, rather than belts.

Josh Taylor unified the light heavyweight titles in a 2021 fight against Jose Carlos Ramirez. He defended them once in 2022 with a narrow split decision win over Jack Catterall, then vacated three of them because he didn’t want to pay the sanctioning fees or be beholden to the sanctioning bodies’ mandatory defenses. Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), won three belts in a unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, then lost them all in his next fight against George Kambosos Jr. Lopez is going up in weight to try and grab some titles back, one at a time.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez is tonight, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main fight will likely start at 11 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+

This fight, like 99% of Top Rank fights, will be on ESPN+. It’s not even a PPV, so you get full access as long as you have an ESPN+ account. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial, so you’ll have to buy at least a month’s subscription in order to watch it. Luckily ESPN+ is one of the cheaper streaming services. You can get it for $10 per month, or you can get the Disney Bundle, with Hulu and Disney+ included, for $13 per month.

Watch the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream from abroad with a VPN

The fight is streaming on ESPN+ in the U.S., but it’s on various other services in the rest of the world — for instance, Sky Sports in the U.K. If you’re just out of the country temporarily and don’t want to mess with foreign streaming services, simply get a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN of 2023 in general. Right now a two-year subscription is only $3.29 per month when you commit to the full plan.

