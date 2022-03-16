How to watch the 2022 Oscars online

The Academy Awards, an event that many movie fans often look forward, is right around the corner. Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors the best films, filmmakers, and performances of the prior year in a wide variety of categories ranging from visual effects to acting, with the winner of each category taking home the prestigious golden Oscar trophy.

This year’s event will be the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Despite the impact of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the March 27 ceremony will once again feature a live in-person audience of presenters and nominees.

Whether you’re planning to watch the ceremony on broadcast TV or stream it online, there are plenty of options to view the events as they happen. Here are all the best ways to watch Hollywood’s biggest night, as well as everything else you need to know about the Academy Awards ceremony.

When is the Oscars ceremony?

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. No word yet on when exactly the red carpet preshow will begin, but if it’s anything like last year, then the event will most likely start at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch ABC’s Oscars broadcast

If you choose to watch the Academy Awards ceremony live on broadcast TV, the event will air on ABC. It will also be available to stream on ABC’s website or via the ABC app using your TV provider account information.

How to stream the Oscars

If you can’t watch the ceremony live on ABC or don’t have a TV provider, you can stream it online using several methods.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be available to stream via Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV with a subscription (although both services offer free trial periods that cover a single night’s viewing if you decide you’re not interested in subscribing after the ceremony). Other streaming options are also available, such as AT&T TV Now and FuboTV.

What to expect

Whereas the last few Oscar ceremonies have not featured a host, this year’s rendition will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Although it won’t be a virtual ceremony this year like many of 2021’s award shows, The New York Times reported that this year’s Academy Awards will require nominees and guests to show a proof of vaccination and two negative PCR tests, while presenters and performers will have to undergo “rigorous testing” without needing to be vaccinated.

It’s also worth noting that anyone hoping to see all the categories aired on live television will be severely disappointed as the Academy already announced that it would be cutting eight of its usual 24 categories from this year’s live broadcast. The categories in question are for film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, and all three short subject categories (live action, animation, and documentary).

That doesn’t mean these categories won’t be broadcast at all during the ceremony. In fact, Academy President David Rubin said in a letter to the press that these eight awards would instead be presented in a pre-broadcast ceremony, while the actual speeches will be aired sometime during the main event. That way, the friends and families of these nominees will still be able to see their loved ones on air.

