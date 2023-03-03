 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Live Stream: Watch Practice 1 and 2 for free

Noah McGraw
By
A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will be launching soon, and drivers are getting warmed up. The official event start on Sunday, March 5, but racers get a few chances to practice the track before the event. If you’re up super early (or super late) in the US, you can watch these practices. The Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 1 is at 6:25 a.m. ET on Friday, March 3. Practice 2 is a few hours later, at 9:55 a.m. ET. The Bahrain Grand Prix and its practices will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the US. If you’re a cable subscriber, you can watch it right on your TV, or on a computer or phone with the ESPN app. If you’ve cut the cord and gone full streaming with your entertainment, here are all the ways you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix practices online.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on FuboTV

The cheapest way to get access to ESPN2 and the Bahrain Grand Prix is through FuboTV. That’s because there is a FuboTV free trial. If you’ve never been a FuboTV subscriber before, you can get one week of the service for free, which will cover all of the Bahrain practices and the official event. After the free trial, FuboTV is between $70 and $100, depending on which package you go with. Fubo Pro, the basic plan, includes some 145 channels, including ESPN2. Other channels include Comedy Central, MTV, Fox News, BET and dozens more.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV, like FuboTV, is meant to completely replace your cable subscription. It keeps costs down by allowing you to choose between two different cable packages. That means you can customize your package so you buy the channels you’re actually going to use, something we’ve been asking for since cable was first invented. To watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package. There isn’t currently a Sling TV free trial, but there is a nice discount. Right now your first month of Sling TV is half off — only $20! After that the price will jump up to $40 per month.

Related

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best streaming services. If you’re a fan of Hulu’s programming, or you’re already subscribed to the Disney Plus Bundle, this could be a great way to add live sports to your plan through ESPN. But remember, Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix is not available through ESPN+ in that bundle alone. You have to get a separate Hulu with Live TV subscription. There currently isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but plans start at $70 per month. That price gives you access to dozens of other channels as well, including sports, news, entertainment and more.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching ESPN2. YouTube TV offers over 110 base channels, plus add-on packages for specific genres of TV. You’ll only need the basic YouTube TV subscription to get ESPN2. That basic subscription is currently $65 per month.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being broadcast on a different platform in virtually every country. If you’re an American abroad right now, you probably don’t have access to any of these channels. Not to worry! Just pair any of the above solutions with a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re back home. We think the best VPN is NordVPN. It’s a secure, straightforward program that’s one of the best VPNs for streaming. It’s currently 59% off, or $6.69 per month for a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream: How to watch from anywhere
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 1, 2023 11:35AM
machine learning soccer

The FA Cup continues with Manchester United vs West Ham, kicking off at 2.45 PM ET. Part of the fifth round of the FA Cup, things are really heating up now and while it's likely that Manchester United will win, anything could happen. This is sure to be a match worth watching. If you're looking to find out the best way to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, you're in luck. We're here to help. While there's no way to watch Manchester United vs West Ham for free, we do still know the best options out there.
Watch the Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of the FA Cup so it's exactly where you should check out Manchester United vs. West Ham. While there's no ESPN free trial anymore, it's worth the $10 per month if you're a big sports fan. You get access to more soccer games including many leagues around the world, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and access to the full 30 for 30 library. The sports documentary series is one of the best around and fascinating for anyone who wants to learn more about their favorite sports stars. It's also possible to pay $13 per month to acquire the Disney Bundle. The bundle gives you monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ so $13 is quite the bargain for enough entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

Read more
Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: Watch from anywhere
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 1, 2023 11:35AM
machine learning soccer

Tonight in the FA Cup, we see Sheffield United vs Tottenham kick off at 2:55 PM ET. It's highly likely that the Spurs aka Tottenham Hotspurs will win but this is the FA Cup which means surprises can be around every corner. If you're keen to see what unfolds live, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream. While there's no way to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham for free, we've rounded up the best value options so you can still watch the match in style and at a good price. Read on while we explain all, as well as how to watch if you're traveling abroad.
Watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream on ESPN Plus

All the FA Cup matches are exclusively shown on ESPN+ so it's the obvious place you should check out for watching Sheffield United vs Tottenham today. It costs $10 per month which is great value for sports fans as you get access to many more soccer games featuring many of the biggest leagues in the world like LaLiga and Bundesliga. You also get to watch NCAA basketball games, college sports, and there's access to the full 30 for 30 documentary library. The sports documentary series is great for learning more about sports and your favorite sports stars. An alternative subscription plan is to pay $13 per month for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides you with Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ so it works out as fantastic value for money.

Read more
Southampton vs Grimsby Town live stream: Watch the FA Cup
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 1, 2023 11:20AM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

In the fifth round of the FA Cup, Southampton will host Grimsby Town on Wednesday March 1. It's sure to be a decent game, and certainly one worth watching, but unfortunately, not everyone can be there for the live event. Even worse, not everyone is local and can tune in to the live broadcast, which will show on ITV, ITV4, and ITVX.
If you're interested in watching the game, well, don't fret, we have all the details for you right here. There are a few different services you can use, with our recommendation being ESPN+.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more