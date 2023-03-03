The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will be launching soon, and drivers are getting warmed up. The official event start on Sunday, March 5, but racers get a few chances to practice the track before the event. If you’re up super early (or super late) in the US, you can watch these practices. The Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 1 is at 6:25 a.m. ET on Friday, March 3. Practice 2 is a few hours later, at 9:55 a.m. ET. The Bahrain Grand Prix and its practices will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the US. If you’re a cable subscriber, you can watch it right on your TV, or on a computer or phone with the ESPN app. If you’ve cut the cord and gone full streaming with your entertainment, here are all the ways you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix practices online.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on FuboTV

The cheapest way to get access to ESPN2 and the Bahrain Grand Prix is through FuboTV. That’s because there is a FuboTV free trial. If you’ve never been a FuboTV subscriber before, you can get one week of the service for free, which will cover all of the Bahrain practices and the official event. After the free trial, FuboTV is between $70 and $100, depending on which package you go with. Fubo Pro, the basic plan, includes some 145 channels, including ESPN2. Other channels include Comedy Central, MTV, Fox News, BET and dozens more.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV, like FuboTV, is meant to completely replace your cable subscription. It keeps costs down by allowing you to choose between two different cable packages. That means you can customize your package so you buy the channels you’re actually going to use, something we’ve been asking for since cable was first invented. To watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package. There isn’t currently a Sling TV free trial, but there is a nice discount. Right now your first month of Sling TV is half off — only $20! After that the price will jump up to $40 per month.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best streaming services. If you’re a fan of Hulu’s programming, or you’re already subscribed to the Disney Plus Bundle, this could be a great way to add live sports to your plan through ESPN. But remember, Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix is not available through ESPN+ in that bundle alone. You have to get a separate Hulu with Live TV subscription. There currently isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but plans start at $70 per month. That price gives you access to dozens of other channels as well, including sports, news, entertainment and more.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching ESPN2. YouTube TV offers over 110 base channels, plus add-on packages for specific genres of TV. You’ll only need the basic YouTube TV subscription to get ESPN2. That basic subscription is currently $65 per month.

Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being broadcast on a different platform in virtually every country. If you’re an American abroad right now, you probably don’t have access to any of these channels. Not to worry! Just pair any of the above solutions with a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re back home. We think the best VPN is NordVPN. It’s a secure, straightforward program that’s one of the best VPNs for streaming. It’s currently 59% off, or $6.69 per month for a two-year plan.

