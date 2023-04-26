 Skip to main content
Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: Watch from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking for some sports action to take in today, the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal is happening on Paramount Plus, with Inter Milan vs Juventus being one of the games you won’t want to miss. Paramount Plus has a lot to offer as a streaming platform, and it even offers a way to watch today’s Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream for free. We’ve also tracked down a way to watch the match from anywhere, just in case you happen to be on the road come game time.

Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and additional content like Yellowstone makes it a worthy consideration if you’re trying to watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription. Both the free trial and a monthly subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the course of the month in addition to today’s Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream.

Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

There’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the Inter Milan vs Juventus game, which means you may not be able to access Paramount Plus if you’re traveling abroad. A virtual private network is the best way to work around this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with Paramount Plus would make for one of the best experiences for travelers trying to watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus game. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

