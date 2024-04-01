 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter vs Empoli live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Not far away from clinching their 20th Serie A title, Inter host 17th-place Empoli at San Siro today. With a 14-point lead over Milan and just nine matches left to go in the season, it’s mostly just a formality for Inter at this point, but they’ll want to keep tallying wins as they chase the rare feat of hitting 100 points in a season.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+. But while it’s technically exclusive to Paramount+, that actually gives us a handful of different ways we can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

As we just noted, the match is only available on Paramount+ but there are different ways you can watch a free live stream? How would that be the case? Well, that’s because there are three separate ways you can get a free trial of Paramount+:

Related

Paramount+: The first way to get Paramount+ is–you guessed it–through Paramount+. The “Essential” plan, which includes all Serie A matches for the entire season, costs $6 per month (or $60 for the year) but comes with a seven-day free trial. You’ll watch the match on the Paramount+ app or website.

Amazon Prime Channels: If you have Amazon Prime (or you start a 30-day free trial of Prime), you can also get Paramount+ through Prime Channels. You’ll be getting all the same live and on-demand content, but you’ll watch on the Prime Video app or website instead. This option also comes with a seven-day trial.

DirecTV Stream: Finally, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, which is a streaming service with 70-plus live-TV channels, you can include “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. You can then go to the Paramount+ app or website and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

All of these streaming services, of course, are US-only, which presents a bit of a problem if you’re currently outside of the United States. Fortunately, virtual private networks (VPN) are a thing. These services allow you to hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US (or another country of your choosing). This, in turn, gets you around any location-blocks and lets you stream content from wherever you want.

NordVPN is our recommendation thanks to its speed and amount of servers, but we’ve also put together some lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you want to research some alternative options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Clemson vs Alabama live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

In a matchup typically reserved for the college football playoffs, Clemson and Alabama meet on the hardwood with each school's very first trip to the Final Four on the line.

This Elite Eight game is about to start at 8:49 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you want to watch March Madness live online, there are a handful of ways you can watch the game for free or cheap.
Is There a Free Clemson vs Alabama Live Stream?

Read more
March Madness live stream 2024: Watch every Elite Eight game
Logo for the Sweet 16 in March Madness.

It's time for the Elite Eight round of NCAA March Madness 2024. There have been some surprising upsets so far, including 11th-seed NC State blowing through top ranked teams to get to the Elite Eight. These games are all happening this weekend, so choose a streaming option from the list below quickly. Soon it will be time for the Final Four.

UConn vs Illinois and Alabama vs Clemson will be on TBS, and Purdue vs Tennessee and Duke vs North Carolina will be on CBS. Here are all your streaming options.
Is There a Free March Madness Live Stream?

Read more
UConn vs Illinois live stream: Can you watch for free?
Logo for NCAA March Madness.

Defending national champions UConn seek a second consecutive trip to the Final Four when they take on No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight today. The Illini, meanwhile, are looking to get back to the national semifinals for the first time since Deron Williams and Dee Brown were in the backcourt.

This one is just abut to start at 6:09 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you want to watch March Madness online, we have some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.
Is There a Free UConn vs Illinois Live Stream?

Read more