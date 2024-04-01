Inter vs Empoli live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Not far away from clinching their 20th Serie A title, Inter host 17th-place Empoli at San Siro today. With a 14-point lead over Milan and just nine matches left to go in the season, it’s mostly just a formality for Inter at this point, but they’ll want to keep tallying wins as they chase the rare feat of hitting 100 points in a season.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+. But while it’s technically exclusive to Paramount+, that actually gives us a handful of different ways we can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Live Stream?

As we just noted, the match is only available on Paramount+ but there are different ways you can watch a free live stream? How would that be the case? Well, that’s because there are three separate ways you can get a free trial of Paramount+:

Paramount+: The first way to get Paramount+ is–you guessed it–through Paramount+. The “Essential” plan, which includes all Serie A matches for the entire season, costs $6 per month (or $60 for the year) but comes with a seven-day free trial. You’ll watch the match on the Paramount+ app or website.

Amazon Prime Channels: If you have Amazon Prime (or you start a 30-day free trial of Prime), you can also get Paramount+ through Prime Channels. You’ll be getting all the same live and on-demand content, but you’ll watch on the Prime Video app or website instead. This option also comes with a seven-day trial.

DirecTV Stream: Finally, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, which is a streaming service with 70-plus live-TV channels, you can include “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. You can then go to the Paramount+ app or website and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

How to Watch the Live Stream from Abroad

All of these streaming services, of course, are US-only, which presents a bit of a problem if you’re currently outside of the United States. Fortunately, virtual private networks (VPN) are a thing. These services allow you to hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US (or another country of your choosing). This, in turn, gets you around any location-blocks and lets you stream content from wherever you want.

NordVPN is our recommendation thanks to its speed and amount of servers, but we’ve also put together some lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you want to research some alternative options.

