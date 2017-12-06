‘Star Trek’ actress Alice Eve joins ‘Iron Fist’ season 2

Marvel’s kung fu hero Iron Fist didn’t receive the warmest welcome from critics or audiences when his solo series premiered in March, but that didn’t stop Netflix from ordering a second season of the show. The latest update on Iron Fist season 2 has Star Trek: Into Darkness actress Alice Eve joining the series in an unidentified role.

Set in Marvel’s cinematic universe and one of several, interconnected solo series that culminated in this year’s crossover miniseries The Defenders, Iron Fist stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a kung-fu expert who returns home to New York City with powerful abilities after disappearing 15 years earlier. The second season will bring back first-season cast members Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, and Sacha Dhawan as Davos. Luke Cage and The Defenders actress Simone Missick will also join Iron Fist, reprising her role as Misty Knight.

Marvel isn’t sharing any details about the character Eve will play in the second season of Iron Fist, which still doesn’t have a premiere date on Netflix. Eve previously played Starfleet science officer Carol Marcus in 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist,” said Marvel’s head of television and Iron Fist executive producer Jeph Loeb in a statement accompanying the casting announcement (via Variety). “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Eve recently appeared in the third season of the Netflix series Black Mirror, and will next appear alongside Dakota Fanning in the January film Please Stand By.

Behind the camera, Iron Fist also adds writer Raven Metzner, who previously served as writer and showrunner on Sleepy Hollow. Metzner will take over for first-season showrunner Scott Buck as the new showrunner on Iron Fist for the show’s second season.

After making his debut in Iron Fist and then returning in The Defenders, Danny Rand will next be seen in the second season of Luke Cage. That series, which stars Mike Colter as the titular, steel-skinned hero of Harlem, is scheduled to return in 2018.