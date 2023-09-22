 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is The Expendables 4 streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

After a nine-year absence, The Expendables are back in theaters for the fourth time. Sylvester Stallone created the franchise to bring together the action stars of the past and present, and he’s back for one last turn as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Jason Statham is also back as Lee Christmas, the new leader of the team alongside his fellow returning cast members including Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road.

Megan Fox’s Gina is among the new additions to the team, alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy Day, Jacob Scipio as Galan, and Levy Tran as Lash, with Tony Jaa as Decha, a former member of the team. Andy Garcia co-stars as the team’s new CIA contact, Marsh, while Iko Uwais portrays the film’s villain, Suarto Rahmat. Scott Waugh directed the film from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams. The story was written by Spenser Cohen, Kurt Wimmer, and Tad Daggerhart.

Recommended Videos

Now, it’s time to answer your burning question about whether The Expendables 4 is streaming right now.

Is The Expendables 4 streaming?

Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables.
Lionsgate

No, not yet. Lionsgate doesn’t tend to do day-and-date streaming and theatrical releases. Plus, The Expendables 4 is the kind of action flick that’s going to play better on the big screen. And considering that there was a gap of nine years between The Expendables 3 and The Expendables 4, this sequel needs to do really well if there’s ever going to be an Expendables 5. This movie was Stallone’s way of passing the torch to Statham, but none of these guys are getting any younger. There’s only so long that they can keep playing action heroes.

Additionally, September is traditionally a weak month for movies. The Expendables 4 is projected to take home $15 million to $17 million this weekend, which might be enough to take the top spot at the box office. Next week, the competition gets more intense when Saw X and The Creator arrive in theaters as well.

Will The Expendables 4 be available to stream at home?

The cast of The Expendables 4.
Lionsgate

Yes, eventually. But don’t hold your breath. Because Lionsgate still owns the cable channel Starz, the studio’s theatrical films tend to go to Starz before streaming anywhere else. As an example, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently only available to view or stream on Starz unless you’re willing to pay more to rent or buy it from digital outlets. The Expendables 4 will likely follow a similar timeframe, and the soonest that you can find this film on a streamer other than Starz will be in mid-to-late 2024 at the earliest.

The Expendables 4 is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Ruth is out for revenge in Ozark season 4, part 2 teaser
Julia Garner in Ozark.

For most of its critically acclaimed run, Netflix's Ozark has focused on Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they found themselves pulled deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld. But in the first look at Ozark's final episodes, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore takes the spotlight away from the Byrde family. In the first part of Ozark season 4, Ruth vowed to get her revenge on would-be drug lord Javier "Javi" Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera). She may get what she wants, but there's no guarantee that she will make it out alive.

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Ozark season 4, part 2, which is narrated by Ruth, who shares her belief that her family is cursed. The Langmores are a criminal family, and Ruth doesn't pretend that they're innocent, or even that she is. Ruth has actively taken part in the family business. But after Javier murdered her cousin, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), and her business partner, Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Ruth told the Byrdes that they would have to kill her to stop her from avenging her loss.

Read more
New Ozark season 4 trailer promises no one gets out clean
Jason Bateman in Laura Linney in Ozark.

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) got what they wanted in Ozark season 3: They survived. However, some juicy new footage from the new "official" trailer for Ozark season 4 suggests that the Byrde family's troubles are far from over.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Marty and Wendy's icy rival, the ruthless lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), wanted them dead. But Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) decided to kill Helen and stick with the Byrdes. The trailer does shed some light on Omar's choice. He believes that the Byrdes can help him negotiate a deal that will keep him out of prison and allow him to move to America. But that's much easier said than done.

Read more
Chromecast vs. Roku Streaming Stick+ vs. Fire TV Stick 4K

A Chromecast, Roku Streaming Stick+, or a Fire TV Stick 4K are all great ways to access popular streaming services on your TV, but picking between these choices can also be a challenge. 

The good news is that we’ve reviewed all the options for you, and categorized them by how user-friendly these products are, their processing power, games, video quality, and other important factors that can influence which product you end up purchasing.

Read more