After a nine-year absence, The Expendables are back in theaters for the fourth time. Sylvester Stallone created the franchise to bring together the action stars of the past and present, and he’s back for one last turn as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Jason Statham is also back as Lee Christmas, the new leader of the team alongside his fellow returning cast members including Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road.

Megan Fox’s Gina is among the new additions to the team, alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy Day, Jacob Scipio as Galan, and Levy Tran as Lash, with Tony Jaa as Decha, a former member of the team. Andy Garcia co-stars as the team’s new CIA contact, Marsh, while Iko Uwais portrays the film’s villain, Suarto Rahmat. Scott Waugh directed the film from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams. The story was written by Spenser Cohen, Kurt Wimmer, and Tad Daggerhart.

Now, it’s time to answer your burning question about whether The Expendables 4 is streaming right now.

Is The Expendables 4 streaming?

No, not yet. Lionsgate doesn’t tend to do day-and-date streaming and theatrical releases. Plus, The Expendables 4 is the kind of action flick that’s going to play better on the big screen. And considering that there was a gap of nine years between The Expendables 3 and The Expendables 4, this sequel needs to do really well if there’s ever going to be an Expendables 5. This movie was Stallone’s way of passing the torch to Statham, but none of these guys are getting any younger. There’s only so long that they can keep playing action heroes.

Additionally, September is traditionally a weak month for movies. The Expendables 4 is projected to take home $15 million to $17 million this weekend, which might be enough to take the top spot at the box office. Next week, the competition gets more intense when Saw X and The Creator arrive in theaters as well.

Will The Expendables 4 be available to stream at home?

Yes, eventually. But don’t hold your breath. Because Lionsgate still owns the cable channel Starz, the studio’s theatrical films tend to go to Starz before streaming anywhere else. As an example, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently only available to view or stream on Starz unless you’re willing to pay more to rent or buy it from digital outlets. The Expendables 4 will likely follow a similar timeframe, and the soonest that you can find this film on a streamer other than Starz will be in mid-to-late 2024 at the earliest.

The Expendables 4 is now playing in theaters.

