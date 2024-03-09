 Skip to main content
Jets vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

A crucial matchup in the battle for the top seed in the West, the Vancouver Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Though the Stars are also in contention, the winner of tonight’s all-Canada showdown will take a big step towards securing home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

If you’re looking to watch the game (10:00 p.m. ET start time) in the United States, it won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on ESPN+.

Watch the Jets vs Canucks on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

The bad news? In the US, the Jets vs Canucks is only available on ESPN+, which doesn’t come with a free trial. The good news? ESPN+ is only $11 per month (or $110 for the year), which is an incredible value if you’re an NHL fan.

For those who live in the United States, a subscription to ESPN+ will get you every single out-of-market NHL game. This weekend alone, there are 13 Saturday games and two Sunday games that you can watch. We’re not going to do the math, but the price/game ratio for a month is miniscule. It’s a no-brainer if you want to watch even a little big of NHL action throughout the season.

There’s more live sports, too–college hockey and other NCAA sports, UFC, boxing, PGA Tour, and if you enjoy soccer, there’s every single game for Bundesliga, La Liga, FA Cup and Copa del Rey. There’s also documentaries, original shows and more on-demand content, so even if you ever stop watching NHL action, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Watch Jets vs Canucks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re trying to watch the Jets vs Canucks on ESPN+ from outside the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN). There are a lot of good VPN’s out there, and you can peruse our list of the best VPN services for a bunch of options, or you can go with our top choice of NordVPN. It’s reliable, fast and will get you watching ESPN+ from abroad in mere minutes.

