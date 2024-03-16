Juventus vs Genoa live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Boasting just one win in their last seven matches, a struggling Juventus side take on 12th-place Genoa at Allianz Stadium tomorrow. Massimiliano Allegri’s squad is still firmly entrenched in the Top 4 in Serie A, but they’ll still want to start producing some positive results as the season hits its home stretch.

This match starts early tomorrow morning, March 17 at 7:30 a.m. ET, and if you’re looking to watch in the United States, it will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Or, if you want to watch a live stream, we have five different ways you can do that for free.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Genoa Live Stream?

Paramount+ is the most obvious option, as it includes every single Serie A game (whether it’s on national TV–like this one–or not) in both English and Italian. It costs $6 per month, which is incredible value considering all the available content, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you simply want to watch Juventus vs Genoa at no cost and then move on.

But if you’ve used up your Paramount+ free trial, there are actually two other ways you can get it for free.

Perhaps a somewhat little-known fact, you can get pretty much any streaming service–including Paramount+–through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s all the exact same live and on-demand content, and it’s a sneaky way to get a separate free trial from the one that the actual streaming service offers. The only difference? You’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead.

DirecTV Stream also offers Paramount+ (labeled as “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME”) as an add-on to any of its channel plans, which comes with a free five-day trial. Most streaming services actually have this, but DirecTV Stream and Hulu (no free trial with Hulu, though) are the only ones that let you use your sign-in credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app and watch Serie A matches.

Finally, because the match is being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can also watch a live stream of Juventus vs Genoa on Fubo (“Pro”) or YouTube TV (“Base Plan”). Both of those streaming services include CBS Sports Network in their extensive channel packages, and both come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Genoa Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN)–which hides your IP address and lets you bypass location-restrictions–is what you’ll need if you want to watch any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States.

If you’re looking for a good one, NordVPN would be our choice. It works with Paramount+ and every streaming service we’ve tried, plus it’s simply one of the safest and fastest VPN’s on the market. If you’re looking for some other options, we’ve put together a ranking of the 18 best VPN services available right now.

