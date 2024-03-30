Lazio vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

Hoping that the international break cured their poor run of form, Juventus head to Stadio Olimpico for a tough matchup against Lazio today. With just one win in their last eight league matches, Bianconeri have dropped to third in Serie A and will need to be careful with Bologna and Roma quickly closing in on them for their Champions League spot.

For those of you who live in the United States, the match starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. That’s not your only option for watching, though. There are actually three different ways you can watch a live stream of Lazio vs Juventus.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

The simplest way to watch a live stream of Lazio vs Juventus is on Paramount+. The basic “Essential” option includes every single Serie A match (as well as other live sports and a massive library of TV shows and movies) for just $6 per month or $60 for the year. But if you want to watch for free, it comes with a one-week trial, so you can try it out and watch Lazio vs Juventus at no cost.

Similarly, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. The Amazon version includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the Paramount version, but it comes with a separate seven-day free trial, making this the perfect back-up option if you’ve already used Paramount+ before.

A somewhat more indirect option would be DirecTV Stream. Most live-TV streaming services offer “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on, but only DirecTV Stream lets you use your credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website, which is where you need to go to watch Lazio vs Juventus.

The “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on can be included in your DirecTV Stream free five-day trial, and if you decide to keep it long term, you’ll get the add-on for free for your first three months.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

Whether you have Paramount+, Amazon Prime or DirecTV Stream, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country, allowing you to watch location-restricted content as if you were actually in that country.

There are a lot of good VPN services out there–in fact, we’ve ranked the 18 best VPN services, and most of them will give you exactly what you need here. If you’re looking for a place to start, though, we’d go with NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it risk-free.

