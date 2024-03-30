 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lazio vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Hoping that the international break cured their poor run of form, Juventus head to Stadio Olimpico for a tough matchup against Lazio today. With just one win in their last eight league matches, Bianconeri have dropped to third in Serie A and will need to be careful with Bologna and Roma quickly closing in on them for their Champions League spot.

For those of you who live in the United States, the match starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. That’s not your only option for watching, though. There are actually three different ways you can watch a live stream of Lazio vs Juventus.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The simplest way to watch a live stream of Lazio vs Juventus is on Paramount+. The basic “Essential” option includes every single Serie A match (as well as other live sports and a massive library of TV shows and movies) for just $6 per month or $60 for the year. But if you want to watch for free, it comes with a one-week trial, so you can try it out and watch Lazio vs Juventus at no cost.

Related

Similarly, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. The Amazon version includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the Paramount version, but it comes with a separate seven-day free trial, making this the perfect back-up option if you’ve already used Paramount+ before.

A somewhat more indirect option would be DirecTV Stream. Most live-TV streaming services offer “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on, but only DirecTV Stream lets you use your credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website, which is where you need to go to watch Lazio vs Juventus.

The “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on can be included in your DirecTV Stream free five-day trial, and if you decide to keep it long term, you’ll get the add-on for free for your first three months.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Whether you have Paramount+, Amazon Prime or DirecTV Stream, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country, allowing you to watch location-restricted content as if you were actually in that country.

There are a lot of good VPN services out there–in fact, we’ve ranked the 18 best VPN services, and most of them will give you exactly what you need here. If you’re looking for a place to start, though, we’d go with NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Mavericks vs Kings live stream: Can you watch for free?
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

Locked right next to each other in the West standings, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks meet today for a matchup that will have big-time implications on the NBA playoff picture.

This one is scheduled to tip off very shortly, at 10:00 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on TNT/truTV. If you don't have cable or don't have access to a TV, we've put together some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch the Mavericks vs Kings Live Stream

Read more
Warriors vs Heat live stream: Can you watch for free?
Stephen Curry holds his follow through after shooting a basketball.

Suddenly fighting for their postseason lives with a red-hot Rockets team closing in on them, the Golden State Warriors head to Miami for an important showdown against the Heat today.

The game is starting very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming option below quickly. It will be televised locally only on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat markets), but there are also a handful of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game from anywhere in the US.
Is There a Free Warriors vs Heat Live Stream?

Read more
Bruins vs Panthers live stream: Can you watch for free?
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

In a matchup that could very well determine this year's Atlantic Division champions in the NHL, the Boston Bruins head to Amerant Bank Arena to face off against the Florida Panthers. They enter this one tied at 97 points apiece, though Florida has an extra game in hand.

If you want to watch the game, you better pick a streaming option below soon, as it starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally only on NESN (Bruins markets) and Bally Sports Florida (Panthers markets). But if you don't have those channels or you live out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a live stream.
Is There a Free Bruins vs Panthers Live Stream?

Read more