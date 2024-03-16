Man City vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Seeking to become the first team in FA Cup history to reach the semifinals in six straight years, Manchester City take on Newcastle at Etihad Stadium today. The Citizens are undoubtedly favorites to advance, but as we saw during the League Cup back in September, Eddie Howe’s side can’t be overlooked.

For those who live in the United States, the match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. That means there’s no way to watch it completely, but the value of ESPN+ is immeasurable for anyone at all interested in the FA Cup.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle on ESPN+

While ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, it will cost you just $11 for a month of the streaming service. Within that month, you can watch:

Today’s Manchester City vs Newcastle match, as well as each of the other three FA Cup quarterfinals. If you keep ESPN+ for longer, you can also watch the semis in April and the final in May.

The Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Mallorca on April 6.

Bayern vs Dortmund, well regarded as one of the best rivalries in all of sports. You can watch every single Bundesliga match with ESPN+

Sunday’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match, a key fixture in deciding La Liga’s Top 4. You can can watch every single La Liga match with ESPN+

The DFB-Pokal (German Cup) semifinals on April 2 and 3.

And that’s just the soccer. There’s also other live sports–college basketball, the PLAYERS Championship and every out-of-market NHL game, to name a few–and hundreds of hours of on-demand content. Not too shabby for $11.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle Live Stream from Abroad

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch anything on ESPN+ from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your IP address/location, allowing you to bypass geo-locks and access content from other countries as if you were actually there.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services out there, and it will give you everything you need to seamlessly watch ESPN+ from abroad. And if you change your mind at any point within 30 days of signing up, you’ll get your money back.

