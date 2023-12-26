 Skip to main content
Man United vs Aston Villa live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Premier League soccer is in action today and one of the headliner matchups is Man United vs Aston Villa. It kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET, and USA Network has the TV coverage. This is good news if you’re hoping to watch the live stream online, as it will be available on a number of the best live TV streaming services. And there’s even more good news, as we’ve tracked down a way to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream for free.

The best way to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV is going to be the best way to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream. Sling offers two different channel lineups. USA Network is part of the Sling Blue lineup, so that’s the subscription you want in order to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream. With Sling Blue you’ll also get access to sports networks such as NFL Network, FS1, and TNT. You can currently get either of Sling TV’s base plans for 50% off your first month, and you can even bundle the two together and save 50% on your first month as well.

Is there a free Man United vs Aston Villa live stream?

World Series on FuboTV.
.

If you’re hoping to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa game for free, FuboTV is where we’d like to direct you. Fubo offers an impressive lineup of channels that includes USA Network and the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream. It also offers a FuboTV free trial for new subscribers. You’ll get immediate and free access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel offerings, so if you haven’t been a FuboTV subscriber to this point you’ll be able to watch Man United vs Aston Villa and anything else on Fubo free for seven days.

Other ways to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream

YouTube TV clock.
YouTube TV

Because the Man United vs Aston Villa game is being handled by USA Network on television, it will be available on any streaming service that carries USA in its channel lineup. This brings some other popular live TV streaming services into play, including big names like YouTube TV and Hulu. You can watch the game on YouTube TV with a deal that drops the price to just , or you can watch on Hulu with Live TV for .

How to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

In order to watch the Man United vs Aston Villa live stream while traveling it would be best to have a virtual private network in place. A VPN service not only protects your online privacy, but will help you work around geographic restrictions in place for the game. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services on the market, and it would pair well with Sling TV to watch the game. If you’d like to watch the game entirely for free, you could also pair a NordVPN free trial with a FuboTV free trial.

