Man United vs Fulham live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In the midst of one of their best stretches of the season, Manchester United look to make it five league wins in a row when they take on 12th-place Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it starts at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. That unfortunately means you can’t watch it for free, but Peacock is nevertheless a must-have streaming service for all Premier League fans. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Manchester United vs Fulham.

Watch Man United vs Fulham on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

Again, there is no Peacock TV free trial, and since this match isn’t on TV anywhere (and thus isn’t available on any of the OTT streaming services like Fubo or YouTube TV), there’s no legal way to watch for free.

Related

However, Peacock Premium is just $6 per month or $60 for the year, which is fantastic value considering everything that’s included. In terms of soccer, you’ll be able to watch every non-televised and NBC-televised Premier League game this season. Today alone, Peacock has Manchester United vs Fulham, Brighton vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Burnley, Bournemouth vs Man City and Arsenal vs Newcastle. It also includes other Premier League programming such as Goal Rush, the NFL RedZone-esque whip-around show that takes you from game to game during the biggest moments. And then outside of sports, you’re also getting a massive on-demand library of Peacock shows and Peacock movies.

That’s all for $6 per month, and that’s barely scraping the surface of what’s all included. Peacock is an easy choice for your streaming service rotation, especially if you want to watch Man United vs Fulham today.

Watch Man United vs Fulham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Peacock is US-only, but if you’re outside of the United States, you can try out a virtual private network (VPN) as a potential workaround. A service for providing security and privacy online, a VPN hides your location and allows you to connect to any number of servers around the world. Although it doesn’t work 100 percent of the time, this often can get you around geo-restrictions and allow you to stream on US-only sites like Peacock even if you’re physically somewhere else.

There are plenty of different VPN’s to choose from, but NordVPN is a good one to try out first. It’s reliable, has over 6,000 available servers, has a Google Chrome extension and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

