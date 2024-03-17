Man United vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Long-time foes Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup for the 19th time today, this one offering a semifinal berth for the winner. The Red Devils are attempting to reach the semis in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2005, while Liverpool are looking to keep alive their quest for four trophies this season.

This one starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. That means you can’t watch for free, but it does give you a chance to discover arguably the best value in sports streaming right now.

Watch Man United vs Liverpool on ESPN+

Again, there’s no ESPN+ free trial, so if you were hoping to watch this one without having to pay anything, that’s unfortunately not possible in the United States.

No matter, though, because ESPN+ is definitely worth having for the long-term anyways. For just $11 per month, you’ll get to watch every FA Cup match, as well as Bundesliga (Bayern plays Dortmund on March 30, so you’re going to want it for that), La Liga (hello, Real Madrid vs Barcelona on April 21), Copa del Rey (the final is on April 6) and DFB-Pokal action, as well as other smaller leagues and various international competition.

And if you ever get bored of all the soccer–unlikely–then there’s still plenty of other live sports: The PLAYERS Championship–golf’s “fifth major”–is available on ESPN+ this weekend. Or you can watch any out-of-market NHL game. Or any number of college sports. Or UFC and boxing pretty much every weekend.

Let’s say you manage to uncover one of the few hours of the day when there aren’t any live sports on. Well, then you can watch any of the excellent 30-for-30 documentaries, or other original shows and on-demand content.

It’s a stampede of content, and for just $11 per month (or $110 for the year, which basically gives you two months free), it’s a fantastic value.

Watch Man United vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to access ESPN+ from outside the United States, you’re going to need a virtual private network (VPN) to do that. ESPN+ blocks you if it recognizes you’re abroad, but a VPN hides your IP address/location and connects you to a digital server in the US (or whatever country of your choosing), allowing you to bypass those location-blocks.

NordVPN has over 6,000 servers worldwide and over 2,000 in the United States alone, making it easily one of the best options for connecting to ESPN+ and watching Man United vs Liverpool from abroad.

