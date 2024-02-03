 Skip to main content
Man United vs West Ham live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Manchester United welcome West Ham to Old Trafford for an intriguing Premier League match on Sunday. The Red Devils are certainly the much bigger club, but it’s the Hammers who sit higher on the Premier League table and have won each of the last two meetings, including a 2-0 victory in December.

The match starts at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning and will stream exclusively on Peacock Premium in the United States. That means you can’t watch it for free, but Peacock is worth having for the long-term for any Premier League fan.

Watch Man United vs West Ham on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

Do you like the Premier League? Awesome, then you will also like the Peacock streaming service. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of Manchester United vs West Ham and every other Premier League match that isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC. That’s about half of all the matches for the entire season on one streaming service. It also includes “Goal Rush,” the “NFL RedZone” of soccer, plus other Premier League programming and a massive library of Peacock shows and Peacock movies, which includes originals, movies straight from the theater, current and classic NBC shows and more.

There is no Peacock TV free trial, but you get all of that for just $6 per month or $60 for the year.

Watch Man United vs West Ham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the United States but looking to watch the match on Peacock, which is location-restricted to the US only, you can try a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN masks your IP address and hides your physical location, allowing to access sites from abroad. NordVPN is one of the longest-running, most trustworthy and fastest VPN’s on the market, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk. You can also head over to our guide of the best VPN deals right now if you want to check out more options.

