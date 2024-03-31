 Skip to main content
Marseille vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Another rendition of the famed Le Classique rivalry comes our way today, as Ligue 1 leaders PSG head to Stade Velodrome for a showdown against seventh-place Marseille. There aren’t many implications when it comes to the actual standings, as PSG seem intent to run away with another title, but none of that matters when it’s time for the biggest rivalry in France. It’s going to be big no matter what.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on beIN Sports. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, there are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch Marseille vs PSG

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling TV is one of three live-TV streaming services that includes beIN Sports. It’s the only one that doesn’t offer a free trial (you can find the two that do below), but we’re putting it first because it is by far the cheapest long-term option of the three.

You’ll need the “Sports Extra” add-on–which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package–to get beIN Sports. In total, it will cost you just $31 for your first month and then $51 per month thereafter.

Again, if you want to watch this specific match for free, the next section will help you there. But if you want to watch as much PSG, Ligue 1 and other sports for as cheap as possible, this is definitely the way to go.

Is There a Free Marseille vs PSG Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As we just mentioned, there are two other live-TV streaming services that include beIN Sports: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and YouTube TV (“Base Plan” plus the “Sports Plus” add-on). Each service comes with a free trial (seven days for Fubo, five for YouTube TV), so you can watch Marseille vs PSG at no cost if you want.

How to Watch the Marseille vs PSG Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Looking to watch the match on Sling, Fubo or YouTube TV from outside of the United States? All of those streaming services will block you if they see that your location is somewhere other than the US, but a virtual private network (VPN) can make it so they can’t see your location. Or, at least so it appears as though your location is the United States. It may sound complicated, but it’s a very simple process, and it’s the ideal way to get around location-restrictions.

NordVPN is fast and has thousands of digital servers in the United States, making it the perfect VPN for streaming sports. We would start there, but you could also peruse our list of best VPN services for some other good ones.

Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
