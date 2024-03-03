 Skip to main content
Napoli vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to make a late-season push for a Top 4 spot to get back into Champions League play for next season, Napoli get a huge test on Sunday when they take on second-place Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Juventus secured the 1-0 victory when these teams met in December, but Bianconeri have not won at Napoli since 2019, so this should be a good one.

The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. But that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of live stream options. In fact, we have three different ways you can watch today’s match online for free.

Is There a Free Napoli vs Juventus Live Stream?

Paramount+ has every single Serie A match this season. Considering everything that’s included even beyond soccer, the $6 per month price-point is certainly worth it for the long-term, but it does also come with a seven-day free trial if you simply want to watch this match for free.

If you’ve used your Paramount+ free trial already, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you don’t have it) can get the exact same thing through Amazon Prime Channels. The Paramount+ Prime Channel includes all of the same content as the regular Paramount+ option, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial. Once signed up, you’ll watch the match via Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount+.

The third option is a little more indirect, but it will get you a free live stream of the match just the same. If you sign up for DirecTV Stream‘s free five-day trial, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. Once you do that, you can then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app (not DirecTV Stream’s) by signing in with your DirecTV Stream log-in info.

How to Watch the Napoli vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to watch the match from somewhere outside of the United States? Your options are pretty limited since the above streaming services are all US-only (Paramount+ and Amazon are obviously available in other countries, but you can only watch Serie A through these platforms in the US), but you can try a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address and mask the location of your network, allowing you to stream content that is normally location-restricted.

If you want to try one out, we would go with NordVPN, which is safe, fast and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind. There are plenty of other options, too, as we’ve compiled a long list of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals available right now.

