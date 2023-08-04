3 Netflix action movies like Meg 2 you need to watch right now

After the success of 2018’s The Meg, the sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, had to go bigger and add multiple megalodons to the fray. Jason Statham‘s Jonas Taylor is back on the scene, leading an expedition inside the Trench, one of the deepest parts of the ocean. Jonas and his team discover a mining colony home to valuable stones and minerals that could be worth billions. However, the mission goes awry, leading Jonas and the survivors to fight against these massive, prehistoric sharks.

Looking for more action movies like Meg 2: The Trench? There are numerous films available on Netflix that involve sci-fi, apex predators (including killer sharks!), and a whole lot of violence. Check out these three suggestions below.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Audiences have proven time and time again that they will up for shark movies. Case in point, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, a sequel made strictly for monetary reasons, grossed over $47 million against a $12 million budget. But here’s the thing: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is not bad. It’s not Jaws, but it’s a perfectly adequate shark thriller.

Four teenage girls — Mia (Sophie Nélisse), Sasha (Corinne Foxx), Alexa (Brianne Tju), and Nicole (Sistine Stallone) — decide to scuba dive to a submerged Mayan city. Big mistake, as the underwater city is a breeding ground for great white sharks. Expect ruthless kills and suspenseful action in this underrated thriller.

Stream 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Netflix.

65 (2023)

Meg 2 features a scene set 65 million years ago when a megalodon jumps out of the water and violently destroys a Tyrannosaurus rex. Do you want to know who else went toe to toe with a T-rex? Adam Driver in 65, a pilot from a distant planet who crash lands on Earth 65 million years ago.

Only Mills (Driver), the pilot of the aircraft, and a young girl named Koa (Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt) survive the crash. The ship is unsalvageable, and their only chance of rescue is to find the escape shuttle located miles away at the top of a mountain. Mills and Koa quickly learn they are not alone as aggressive dinosaurs occupy the planet, and these creatures have their sights set on destroying the humans.

Stream 65 on Netflix.

Troll (2022)

Who said the megalodon was the biggest creature on Earth? That title may belong to the titular creature in Troll. In the mountains of Norway, a drilling operation awakens a giant Troll, leading to the deaths of several workers. Paleontology professor Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann) is brought in to assess the situation.

While most of the scientists attribute the deaths to an explosion, Nora notices large footprints in the area and believes a Troll is responsible for the disruptions. It turns out Nora was right, and the awakened Troll wreaks havoc on the military operation in the area. It’s up to Nora, her father Tobias (Gard B. Eidsvold), and a group of assistants to stop the Troll before it destroys the capital of Oslo.

Stream Troll on Netflix.

