Newcastle vs PSG live stream: How to watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Champions League is in action today, with Newcastle taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the first Champions League game at St. James Park in more than 20 years. Soccer fans may be wondering how to watch the game. This is a tough one to track down in the United States, as there isn’t a live television broadcast, but the live stream is available through one of the more popular streaming services out there, Paramount+. Paramount+ knows a thing or two about sports coverage, as it’s the online streaming platform of CBS.

Watch Newcastle vs PSG on Paramount+

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Paramount+ is becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original content, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount+ to watch, and today that includes Newcastle vs PSG. This is also a worthy subscription if you’re a sports lover. It gets you access to coverage of Champions League and Europa League soccer throughout the seasons, as well as access to everything coming to Paramount+ over the course of your subscription. Anyone new to Paramount+ can take advantage of a Paramount+ free trial, which gets you free access to the platform for seven days.

Watch Newcastle vs PSG from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

There’s no reason to miss out on the Newcastle vs PSG game just because you’re traveling. Geographic restrictions are likely to be in place for the game, which means you could have trouble accessing it depending on your location. A virtual private network can help you work around this. A VPN is something to consider even if you aren’t trying to access the game. It provides added online security and privacy, which is growing more and more necessary in the digital world. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN makes its VPN service super affordable, with deals almost always taking place. Pairing it with a Paramount+ subscription will let you watch the Newcastle vs PSG action from anywhere just as you would at home. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

