RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

As they begin to run away in La Liga, Real Madrid look to translate that success across Europe when they head to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In the United States, this one kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and–like all Champions League matches–it will stream live on Paramount+. It will also be televised in Spanish on TUDN and UniMás, giving us a bunch of different free live stream options.

Is There a Free RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The fact that it’s on Paramount+ but make it seem like your live stream options are limited, but there are actually a lot of different ways to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid online for free.

The first option, unsurprisingly, is through Paramount+ itself. If you haven’t signed up before, you can get either plan for free for your first seven days, and that’s all you need to start watch every Champions League match.

For Option No. 2, if you have Amazon Prime (it comes with a free 30-day trial if you don’t), you can sign up for Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. Ultimately, this is mostly the same as Paramount+ option, except that you get a completely different seven-day free trial and you’ll watch on Amazon’s app instead of Paramount’s.

Third, you can sign up for a free trial of DirecTV Stream and include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” (formerly Showtime) add-on. You can then use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app and watch the match.

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, the Fubo “Pro” plan includes CBS, UniMás, TUDN and all the TUDN Xtra channels–which is enough to get you every Champions League match–and comes with a free seven-day trial.

And finally, the YouTube TV includes with CBS, UniMás and TUDN in the “Base Plan” channel package, which comes with a five-day free trial.

How to Watch the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling outside of the country during the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide mask your IP address and essentially “trick” your computer into thinking you’re still in the US. You can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals, but if you want something right away, NordVPN is one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s on the market, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason.

