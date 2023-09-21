Reality is an illusion in the first trailer for Awareness

October won’t be all horror movies on Amazon Prime Video. As you can see in the first trailer for the Spanish sci-fi film Awareness, the upcoming Prime Video original movie seems to be mixing the tone of the original Matrix with Jumper, the long-forgotten 2008 superhero film starring Hayden Christensen. But some of that may be misdirection, as the film promises that reality itself is an illusion.

Carlos Scholz headlines the film as Ian, a teenager who has been on the run with his father for as long as he can remember. For lack of a better description, Ian has the superhuman ability to place illusions in the minds of other people. And that’s a power worth killing for. After years of being careful not to expose his abilities in public, Ian has broken his own rule. Now, the enigmatic secret agency that has pursued him his entire life is right on his heels.

However, Ian soon finds that his new situation is more complicated than he initially suspected. He’s not the only one with powers in this world, and he is inadvertently in the middle of a much larger conflict between two factions. The words good and evil may not apply to the opposing sides in this battle, but both factions want Ian under their control. Ian is laso forced to face the fact that his entire life to this point has been a lie, and he has no idea who he can trust.

Money Heist‘s Pedro Alonso co-stars in the film alongside María Pedraza, Lela Loren, and Óscar Jaenada.

Prime Video will premiere Awareness on October 11.

