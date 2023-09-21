 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Reality is an illusion in the first trailer for Awareness

Blair Marnell
By

October won’t be all horror movies on Amazon Prime Video. As you can see in the first trailer for the Spanish sci-fi film Awareness, the upcoming Prime Video original movie seems to be mixing the tone of the original Matrix with Jumper, the long-forgotten 2008 superhero film starring Hayden Christensen. But some of that may be misdirection, as the film promises that reality itself is an illusion.

Carlos Scholz headlines the film as Ian, a teenager who has been on the run with his father for as long as he can remember. For lack of a better description, Ian has the superhuman ability to place illusions in the minds of other people. And that’s a power worth killing for. After years of being careful not to expose his abilities in public, Ian has broken his own rule. Now, the enigmatic secret agency that has pursued him his entire life is right on his heels.

The official poster for Prime Video's Awareness.
Amazon Prime Video

However, Ian soon finds that his new situation is more complicated than he initially suspected. He’s not the only one with powers in this world, and he is inadvertently in the middle of a much larger conflict between two factions. The words good and evil may not apply to the opposing sides in this battle, but both factions want Ian under their control. Ian is laso forced to face the fact that his entire life to this point has been a lie, and he has no idea who he can trust.

Related

Money Heist‘s Pedro Alonso co-stars in the film alongside María Pedraza, Lela Loren, and Óscar Jaenada.

Recommended Videos

Prime Video will premiere Awareness on October 11.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 horror movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Evelyn from A Quiet Place Part II looking determined, her kids behind her.

Hot on the heels of the back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. But before Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s one other sweet treat-filled event to enjoy: Halloween! There’s nothing better than pairing a spooky, scary movie with themed cupcakes and candy bars to celebrate your love of everything macabre. You don’t have to wait until Halloween night to dive in, either. Start the horror early this month.

Prepare yourself for the terrifying films, elaborate costumes, and ghoulish delights to come with a few tantalizing horror flicks. Not sure what to choose for September? We have selected three horror movies on Prime Video that will be worth your while.
The Ring (2002)
The Ring - Trailer (2002)

Read more
3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
A female and male character duck for cover in a scene from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

It’s never a bad time to watch an action movie. They provide perfect escapism from the stressful day-to-day grind. They are thrilling, exciting, and offer high-octane storylines that keep you engaged the entire way through.

Some of the best action movies on Prime Video have a good dose of humor thrown in for good measure. From new movies to older favorites you can rewatch or watch for the first time, these three action movies on Prime Video are ones worth checking out this September.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Michael Peña as José in a spacesuit walking down a hall in the movie A Million Miles Away.

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi flick? They are usually mind-bending, intriguing, and exciting. They’re the types of movies you can talk about after watching, sharing theories and discussing the amazing special effects, cast, and clever storylines. Sometimes, sci-fi movies have a humorous edge and other times they dive deep into tech. With AI at the forefront of many sci-fi movies and shows nowadays, there’s a bit of art imitating life as well.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great sci-fi movies. If you’re looking for a good sci-fi movie to watch this September, check out these three diverse options on Prime Video, each with its own unique spin on the genre.
Interface (2022)
INTERFACE - Official Trailer

Read more