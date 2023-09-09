3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in September

Now that the weather is getting cooler and fall is on its way, you might be looking to curl up with a good rom-com while you relax after a hard day’s work, for a date night on the weekend, or maybe just for a night in by yourself. From the classics to modern takes on the genre, Prime Video has plenty of rom-coms from which to choose.

With these three rom-coms worth watching in September, you can take a walk down memory lane and head back to the ‘80s with an iconic flick, delve into an forbidden LGBTQ romance in a story based on a popular young adult novel, or, for those who prefer more comedy and less romance, laugh heartily along with a hilarious 2010s story of an unexpected, but totally charming coupling.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

“I’ll have what she’s having” has become part of the common vernacular as one of the most quotable lines from a movie, and it hails from this classic 1980s rom-com. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal set out in When Harry Met Sally… to ask the age-old question: Can a man and a woman truly be just friends? Sure, the premise might be dated, but the humor holds up today in this comedy classic, which is also one of the most charming rom-coms ever made.

Nora Ephron’s witty, Oscar-nominated screenplay follows the two main characters, Harry (Crystal) and Sally (Ryan), as they continue to cross paths through various points in their lives. Each time, they happen to run into one another following a pivotal moment or change and lean on one another for support and friendship. But it quickly becomes apparent that there’s more to their bond beyond the platonic.

Stream When Harry Met Sally on Prime Video.

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

An Amazon Original, Red, White & Royal Blue tells an age-old story of forbidden love with a modern twist. Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, the two potential romantic partners in question are the young son of the U.S. president and a British prince. While they initially butt heads and are forced to spend time with one another to save face, the pair begin to develop romantic feelings.

This, however, presents a whole new set of challenges for their respective families and influential positions. It’s a sweet and strangely relatable coming-of-age story despite the social stature of the two leads, one of whom wants to go public and the other who fears of the blowback from his family.

Stream Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video.

She’s Out Of My League (2010)

The “nerdy” guy and “hot” girl trope has been done time and time again, and despite the mixed reviews for this interpretation, there’s something endearing about Canadian actor Jay Baruchel that makes it work. He plays Kirk, a TSA agent who gains the attention of an attractive young woman named Molly (Alice Eve) when he happens to be the only person who doesn’t treat her like a piece of meat. He’s blown away when, through a series of later meetings, he is told that she’s actually interested in him. How could that be possible? She is, as the title indicates, totally “out of his league.”

The story in She’s Out Of My League is a funny one, but it’s also about acceptance and confidence in oneself. The messaging is positive even if the storylines are silly, and there’s an arguably predictable ending. Nonetheless, it’s a fun watch, and rewatch.

Stream She’s Out Of My League on Prime Video.

