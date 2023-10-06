 Skip to main content
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in October

Christine Persaud
By

When it comes to the best rom-coms on Prime Video, there is such a diverse selection. Whether you want sappy, tear-jerkers or movies that will make you laugh as much as they will warm your heart, you’ll be able to find something.

Rom-coms are the types of movies you can watch again and again, but sometimes you might be in the mood to watch something completely different. Instead of closing your eyes, scrolling through the menu, and picking what you land on at random, we have selected three rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in October.

Something from Tiffany’s

Yes, it’s technically a Christmas rom-com, but it’s never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit. Something from Tiffany’s is based on the Melissa Hill novel of the same name. A classic story of a misunderstanding that goes too far, Gary’s (Ray Nicholson) is hit by a car in front of a Tiffany’s store, and his girlfriend Rachel (Zoey Deutch) finds a ring among his belongings. She thinks it was meant for her, but the ring actually belongs to a man named Ethan (Kendrick Sampson) who performed first aid on Gary and accidentally swapped it with Gary’s gift, a pair of earrings.

Complicating things further, when the mix-up is revealed on Christmas day and each respective girlfriend opens her gift, Gary, suffering from amnesia, can’t actually remember if the ring was his or not. You can theorize what happens next, but who cares? Predictable or not, Something from Tiffany’s is cozy Fall season viewing, pumpkin spice latte not included.

Stream Something from Tiffany’s on Prime Video.

The Big Sick

Most of us fell in love with Kumail Nanjiani’s work after watching HBO’s Silicon Valley. But it’s this rom-com that made fans realize he was more than just a comedic character actor. Nanjiani wrote The Big Sick alongside his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon, and the story was in part inspired by their real lives.

Kumail (played by Nanjiani himself) is a first-generation immigrant from Pakistan whose parents are desperate to set him up in an arranged marriage. When he meets Emily (Zoe Kazan), however, and they begin dating, it complicates things, especially when Kumail is reluctant to introduce her to the family nor tell them about her. The heartwarming movie explores the idea of interracial relationships, acceptance, familial pressure, and following one’s heart.

Stream The Big Sick on Prime Video.

The Wedding Singer

Hustle‘s Adam Sandler is Robbie Hart, a wedding singer prepping for his own wedding when he meets and befriends a waitress named Julia (Barrymore), also engaged to be married. But fate works in mysterious ways, and while both deal with their own relationship challenges, it’s clear they were truly meant to be with one another. The journey to get there, however, is filled with hilarity.

Adam Sandler singing the words “I want to grow old with you” to Drew Barrymore on an airplane is about as romantic as a rom-com can possibly get. The Wedding Singer is one of the Saturday Night Live cast member-turned-movie mogul’s best earlier projects, with jokes, lines, songs, and moments that are recited and remembered decades later.

Stream The Wedding Singer on Prime Video.

