Sling is already known as one of the best live TV streaming services due to its high levels of flexibility. But now with great Sling TV deals you can get even more content from some of the most major content suppliers out there for no extra charge, at least for a month. That’s because Sling is offering a free month (and total savings of $33) when you get Premium Pass with with a base service. To find the deal yourself, tap the button below and then scroll down or use your browser’s find tool to get to the “Save even more” area, zeroing in on the deal on the right. That gives you Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, STARZ, and MGM. We know this is a complex deal and figuring out what you’re getting and what base service you want isn’t going to come easy. So keep reading to have it all simplified.

Why you should try Sling with Sling Premium Pass for free (and how to get it)

Let’s start with the bonus for the deal, it’s the Premium Pass which includes premium entertainment options from some of your (and our) favorite places. Check out what’s new on Paramount+, note that one of our top TV shows for June (Orphan Black: Echoes) is coming to AMC+ on June 23rd, and note that STARZ has The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and you can get a pretty good picture of how great this bonus is.

The first trick to getting this deal is finding it on the page. Tap the button below, then look for the section on the page that looks like the image above. Next, tap “GET THIS DEAL” under the image to the right to get started. Then, you’ll want to pick your base package. It’s an orange pill vs blue pill kind of selection. Though you can combo both, you’ll want to choose from Sling Orange and Sling Blue based on your primary reasoning for watching TV. Both packages come with essentials like CNN and Cartoon Network, but sports lovers will like Sling Orange more (you get ESPN goodies) and news junkies will find Sling Blue more attractive (you get MSNBC and Fox). We also have an overview of all Sling TV channels, including bonus package offers, and their relevant prices if you want to add even more customization to your final package.

Editors' Recommendations