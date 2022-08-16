 Skip to main content
Spotify offers 3 months of free Premium. Here’s how to get it

Trevor Mogg
By

Spotify is now offering a three-month trial of its Premium tier globally, giving newcomers around the world a chance to take the streaming service for a spin before deciding if it’s worth the $10 monthly fee.

Spotify’s standard trial period lasts 30 days, though it does occasionally offer a three-month trial.

The latest deal, announced on Monday, August 15, is open to anyone yet to sign up for Spotify Premium. But in a bid to bring back Spotify Premium subscribers who ditched the service before July 15, 2022, it’s also offering three months for the price of one, working out at just $3.33 per month.

“In need of a pick-me-up to get you through autumn and the cooler days ahead?” Spotify said in a message on its website announcing the current three-month offer. “It’s easy to keep the summer beat going with your favorite beach or poolside tunes — especially when they’re unlimited, on-demand, and ad-free — and when they cost even less.”

That’s right, Spotify Premium strips out the ads that pepper its free tier. It also lets mobile users select each track, while free users have to make do with a shuffle option and a maximum of six skips per hour (though the desktop version does allow on-demand playback). Offline listening is also possible for paying subscribers, while the free version offers no such feature.

How to get 3 free months of Spotify Premium

Spotify’s current offer of three free months of Premium runs through September 11. Once the trial ends, your subscription will renew automatically at the regular monthly cost — unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

To sign up for the three-month trial, head across to Spotify’s website.

Apple Music, Spotify’s main rival, doesn’t offer a free trial as a standard practice, though the tech giant occasionally offers some free months if you sign up for one of its other services or purchase one of its devices. Other companies, Verizon and Best Buy among them, are also known to launch offers that let you try Apple Music for free for a limited time.

To find out the main differences between Spotify and Apple Music, this Digital Trends analysis has you covered.

