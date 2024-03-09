Spurs vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors in NBA action tonight.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will only be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest-SA (Spurs markets) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets). Fortunately, no matter where you live in the US, there are some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Spurs vs Warriors Live Stream?

There are a few different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Spurs vs Warriors, with your options depending on whether the game is in or out of your market:

If you live in the Spurs market, you can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Southwest-SA via Fubo (“Pro” channel package) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). With Fubo, you’ll be able to watch free for seven days before you cancel or pay, and with DirecTV Stream, the free trial lasts five days.

If you live in the Warriors market, you can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area via Fubo (“Pro” channel package), DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above) or YouTube TV (“Base Plan”). Fubo gives you seven days free, while DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV each give you five.

If you live outside of those markets, you can watch a live stream of the game via NBA League Pass, which includes game that isn’t in your market (and isn’t nationally televised on TNT, ESPN or ABC). You can get League Pass as an add-on to YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream (it can be a part of your free trial), or you can get it by itself through the actual NBA digital platforms or Amazon Prime Channels. Both of those will give you seven days for free, too.

How to Watch the Kings vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is good to have in the first place simply because of the privacy and security it provides, but it’s also a useful tool if you’re ever wanting to watch a streaming service that is only available in another country.

Along those lines, if you want to watch the Spurs vs Warriors via one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you can do it with the help of a VPN. NordVPN is our top choice because it’s safe, fast and has thousands of servers located throughout the world, giving you tons of options when streaming. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you decide you don’t want it.

Editors' Recommendations