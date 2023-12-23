 Skip to main content
Steelers vs Bengals Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

John Alexander
By
TJ Watt of the Steelers walks out of the tunnel.
Joshua J. Seybert / Dvids

Not only is it almost Christmas Eve, but it is also the big day for Steelers and Bengals fans. The two teams collide in just an hour, at 4:30 p.m. ET. It’s an exciting game, too, with both teams having hovered near the 1:1 win-to-loss ratio during the season. This is the time for one of the teams to make a clear and definitive strike ahead of the other. That means you’ll definitely want to catch a Steelers vs Bengals live stream. Here, we’ll show you where to watch, plus how you can potentially watch Steelers vs Bengals for free on select live streaming services.

The best way to watch Steelers vs Bengals

World Series on FuboTV.
.

You can watch the Steelers vs Bengals game live on Fubo TV if you are a current subscriber. They’re a cancel-anytime service that’s dedicated to sports content (in addition to NFL games, they also have the NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings for you to watch) and even have Showtime on their Premier Plan. We know it is the 23rd, which could mean some last minute preparations for Christmas, but Fubo TV has you covered; you get 1,000 hours of cloud-based recording, or enough for 333 3-hour games. Right now you can sign up for Fubo TV and get $20 off for your first month. That means the Premier plan, which includes Showtime movies, is down to $75 per month from $95 for your first month. You can also get their Pro and Elite plans for $55 and $65 on the first month, respectively.

Is there a free Steelers vs Bengals live stream?

If you’re not already subscribed to Fubo TV, you’ll have to check out the Fubo TV free trial. Depending on the offer provided to you, you can get up to 7 days of Fubo TV for free, starting now. This will be enough to get you through the game, check out some other NFL games, and even watch a bit of Showtime this holiday season. All you need to do is tap the button below to get started.

Other ways to watch the Steelers vs Bengals live stream

Fubo TV is not the only way to catch the game. That means if there is another TV service you’re looking forward to trying, or already have, they might have the game as well. Check out these great alternatives:

How to watch the Steelers vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

European vacation? That can put a kink into your plans for watching the Steelers vs Bengals live stream if your current service is locked to certain regions. In some cases, that might mean your game starts with an “Hola” or “Willkommen” but in others that might mean you won’t be able to tune into the game with your favorite streaming service at all. Luckily, there is a way around this with NordVPN. Nord allows you to set your computer, phone, or tablet’s location to anywhere in the world and effectively use the internet from that location. If you’re in Rome, then, you can do as the Romans do but watch as the New Yorkers watch. What’s even better is that Nord is offering a 30-day free trial at the moment, so you can sign up worry free. Just tap the button below to use Nord in combination with one of the above services and you can watch the Steelers vs Bengals game with no hassle.

