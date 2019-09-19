This fall will see the return of plenty of network TV shows. But what we’re most excited about is a healthy slate of binge-worthy series coming to streaming services.

Along with the usual suspects like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, new series are coming to Facebook Watch and HBO Now, spanning a variety of genres, from sci-fi to drama, comedy, and crime. Here are some of the series we’re most excited about that are coming to streaming services in October.

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Based on the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu, this sci-fi series will debut October 4. It stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, a single mother who begins to realize that her son has superhero-like abilities and must work to protect him from those looking to exploit his gifts. Michael B. Jordan (who also produces) will make an appearance as her deceased scientist husband, Mark, and Jason Ritter portrays Pat, another scientist and Mark’s best friend.

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 3)

Returning for a third season on October 4 (it’s also been renewed for three more), this adult animated sitcom follows a couple of teenage characters based on the show’s creators, Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. Kroll voices a number of characters, including the lead character Nick, a young boy living with his overprotective parents and insecurities about his masculinity. John Mulaney and a host of other big names — including Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, and Maya Rudolph — voice recurring characters in the series.

Goliath (Amazon Prime, Season 3)

On October 4, Billy Bob Thornton will return as Billy McBride, a brilliant and once-successful lawyer turned alcoholic who keeps getting drawn into cases despite his reluctance to practice. Although the show received decent reviews for the first two seasons, including praise for the cast, viewers have been less enthralled with the series. Thus, this third season will likely make or break the show.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix, Season 5)

Heading into its fifth season, this British crime drama is still going strong, with the six-episode season 5 becoming available on Netflix on October 4 (originally premiering on BBC One in August). Set in Birmingham, it examines the Shelby crime family, which is loosely based on the real-life Peaky Blinders, a 19th-century urban youth gang formed in the aftermath of World War I. Cillian Murphy stars as the gang’s leader, along with Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson.

Letterkenny (Hulu, season 7)

This sitcom based on a YouTube web series debuted on the Canadian streaming service Crave, and was picked up by Hulu in the summer of 2018. Additional seasons were added in December 2018, and season 7 will debut on October 14. Hulu has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to existing and future seasons of the hilarious series, which tells the story of two small-town Canadian guys living in Letterkenny, Ontario, a rural community loosely based on show creator Jared Keeso’s hometown. Filling the void left by Trailer Park Boys, it’s totally Canadian, eh.

Limetown (Facebook Watch)

Based on the podcast of the same name, this series about an American Public Radio journalist who investigates the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research facility has a star-studded cast that includes Jessica Biel, Stanley Tucci, and Marlee Matlin. It premieres October 16.

Modern Love (Amazon)

Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Dev Patel, this romantic comedy anthology series is based on a weekly column published by The New York Times that features personal essays from readers about their love lives. The series will explore different types of love, from sexual to romantic, platonic to self. Each episode runs just 30 minutes and depicts a real story from the column. Break out the tissues for the show’s October 18 premiere.

Watchmen (HBO Now)

Premiering October 20, this superhero drama based on the DC Comics series of the same name will contain nine episodes in its first season and take place in an alternate reality where superheroes and masked vigilantes are outlawed instead of praised. The remaining heroes band together in true superhero fashion to fight back. With creator Damon Lindelof confirming that the series will be more of a remix of the original source material than a direct adaptation, there’s a big question mark around this one. We’ll have to wait and see, but the high-profile cast that includes Regina King, Don Johnson, and Louis Gossett Jr. inspires some hope.

Silicon Valley (HBO Now, Season 6)

After believing that we’d have to wait until 2020 for the sixth and final season of this comedy, the network surprised fans with the announcement that it would be out October 27. The show follows a group of young Silicon Valley tech nerds trying to get a startup off the ground, and parodies the California tech scene as the team experiences victories and defeats along the way. With the last season ending on a high note for the group, it will be interesting to see where the show goes from here, and what the future holds for their company, Pied Piper.

Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch, Season 2)

Sorry For Your Loss Season 2 | Official Trailer You don’t have to let go, you just have to keep going. Watch Leigh’s journey continue. An all new season of Sorry For Your Loss premieres October 1, only on Facebook Watch. Posted by Sorry For Your Loss on Friday, September 13, 2019

This drama casts Avengers: Endgame actress Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh Shaw, a young widow trying to come to grips with the death of her husband. In order to do so, she moves in with her mother, who owns a fitness studio, and her recovering alcoholic sister. With a 93% average rating on review aggregator site RottenTomatoes.com, the series has been lauded for being honest, insightful, and witty. After a strong first season, it will return for season 2 on October 1.

Castle Rock (Hulu, Season 2)

Satisfy your craving for a good psychological horror with this anthology series inspired by characters, settings, and themes from Stephen King stories. Castle Rock will return for a second season October 23, with Bill Skarsgard and Sissy Spacek among its cast. Combining the scale and characters of the author’s best works, the series weaves “an epic saga of darkness and light.” Joining the cast in season 2 will be Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, and Paul Sparks, among others.

The Purge (Hulu, Season 2)

This horror series, which is based on the franchise of the same name that includes the original2013 film and three sequels, will return for its second season October 15. Set in an alternate version of the U.S. ruled by a totalitarian government, it centers around a 12-hour period when all crime is legal, from vandalism to murder, and those trying to survive the tumultuous time. Starring Gabriel Chavarria, Lili Simmons, Amanda Warren, and Colin Woodell, as well as William Baldwin in a recurring role.

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Hulu ordered an eight-episode limited series adaptation of this emotionally charged John Green novel. The story is a coming-of-age drama that follows a teenager, Miles, who meets and falls for a girl named Alaska, and the typical teenage troubles they endure before things take a really dark turn. Sadly, the trailer received a lackluster response, but we won’t really know if the show delivers until episodes are officially released on October 18.

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

Netflix attempts to compete in the singing competition genre with this show focusing on hip-hop musicians. The series features Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I., and is a big experiment for the streaming service as it tries to tap into an audience that shows like the X Factor, The Voice, and American Idol have captured. The first four episodes will be available October 9, followed by more on October 16, with the finals debuting on October 23.

Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Paul Rudd jumps to streaming with this comedy, which will premiere October 18. He plays Miles, a seemingly depressed man who undergoes an experimental treatment at a spa that promises to rebuild his DNA to “be a better you, the best you can be.” However, he eventually discovers that he has been replaced with a clone, whom Rudd also plays. Now they have to figure out how to handle one life with “two me.” Irish actress, comedian, and writer Aisling Bea also stars in the show.

Editors' Recommendations