Suns vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch for free?

Winners of six straight, the Denver Nuggets open up a four-game homestand against the Phoenix Suns tonight. While Denver makes its run for the top seed in the West, the Suns are simply trying to stay above the play-in line.

Tonight’s game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. But if you’re looking to watch a live stream, there are plenty of different ways you can do that, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Suns vs Nuggets Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If you don’t mind spending a little bit for a month’s worth of content, Sling TV is worth checking out. There’s no free trial (there’s two of those options in the next section if that’s what you’re looking for), but you can get the Sling Orange channel package, which includes TNT and ESPN, along with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all for just $20 for your first month.

After that, Sling Orange moves to $40 per month (and the add-ons are anywhere from $5 to $10 each per month), which is still cheaper long-term than any other streaming service that include TNT and ESPN.

Is There a Free Suns vs Nuggets Live Stream?

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
DIgital Trends / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of TNT through either YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. Both come with a free five-day trial, while YouTube TV actually gives you a 20-minute free preview before needing to sign up.

Either will work if you simply want to watch tonight’s game for free and then cancel, but if you plan on keeping a live-TV streaming service for a while, DirecTV Stream is awfully intriguing. The “Entertainment” package is $80 per month, but you can get Max (formerly HBO Max), Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with Showtime and MGM+ all for free for your first three months. That’s $168 worth of content for free–as long as you keep DirecTV Stream for three months.

Watch the Suns vs Nuggets Live Stream on Max

A screen from the Bleacher Report add-on on Max.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Max subscribers can watch NBA on TNT games with the B/R Sports add-on. At some point the add-on will cost $10 per month, but it’s still available for free.

That means that if you already have Max, you can watch the game at no extra cost. If you don’t have Max, one month of the streaming service will run you just $10 (there’s no free trial), so this would be the cheapest non-free-trial way to watch the game.

Watch the Suns vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and location, allowing you to access content from other countries that is normally geo-locked. So, if, say, you have YouTube TV–which is available only in the US–but you’re traveling outside of the country, you can still use a VPN to watch the game.

NordVPN is at the top of our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t have a normal free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind at anytime during the first month.

