Ted Lasso season 3, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of TV’s best comedies is set to return for one last time. That’s right, everyone’s favorite emotionally damaged yet aggressively optimistic soccer, sorry, football coach is back as Ted Lasso returns for its third and, sadly, final season on Apple TV+.

The good news is that the characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are back. Nathan’s back too, now poised as Ted’s main nemesis after season two’s stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted’s buttery biscuits, await in season 3.

When does episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 3 release?

Episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 3 is out now.

What time does episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 3 start?

Episode 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+. It is now available to stream for all subscribers.

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $5 a month. That’s $5 cheaper than Netflix’s bottom-tier subscription and a lot less than its maxed-out $20-per-month Premium membership.

Better yet, Apple has adopted an extremely aggressive acquisition model for Apple TV+. Anybody can try it free for seven days, or you can get three months for free with the purchase of any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV device, or Mac. You just have to remember to redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

What is episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 3 about?

Episode 1 is titled Smells Like Mean Spirit. The episode runs approximately 43 minutes. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple: “The newly promoted AFC Richmond face mockery as pundits predict they’ll finish dead last this season.”

Can I watch a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3?

Sure! Here it is:

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Who stars in episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Hawes, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelly, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon as Fieldstone, and Billy Harris as Colin Hughes. The episode is directed by M.J. Delaney.

How many episodes are there in Ted Lasso season 3?

Twelve. All the episodes will be a little bit longer than usual as the producers want a bit more time to wrap everything up.

Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

As of now, no.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 worth watching?

Yes. Season three is just as winning, infectious, and funny as the prior two seasons, and everyone is at the top of their game. [Pun fully intended.] Sudeikis proves he’s a modern master at comedy, while the rest of the cast, particularly Waddingham, Goldstein, and Temple, are as superb as ever.

Ted Lasso is created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, and Bill Lawrence. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ted Lasso season three sits at 94% on the Tomatometer, with no audience score as yet. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 72 and a user score that is TBD.

Editors' Recommendations