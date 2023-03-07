 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Video goes behind the scenes of The Last of Us episode 8

Blair Marnell
By

Another week, another soul-draining episode of The Last of Us. Don’t get us wrong, it’s a great show. But it also makes The Walking Dead look like an episode of Frasier. By now, it shouldn’t be surprising that the writing and acting is top-notch. This is an HBO series, after all. But it has to be said that the original video game is a masterpiece of storytelling all of its own. That’s why it’s so refreshing when the creative team behind this series shows a willingness to deviate from the source material.

HBO has released a video that goes inside The Last of Us episode 8, and explains why it didn’t fall into the trap of letting Pedro Pascal’s Joel save the day. We’re so used to Pascal’s title character in The Mandalorian doing just that — to the point that it could be its own TV trope. But in the end, this episode belongs to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, and it puts her in a position where she has to save herself at all costs. And she does. It’s another standout performance by Ramsey, who clearly seems to be a star on the rise.

Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us episode 8.

Fans of the original game may notice that Troy Baker, the voice actor who first portrayed Joel, appears in this episode as James, one of the minions of David (Scott Shepherd). Sadly, it’s a very short stay for Baker, considering the large role he played in making the games such an unforgettable experience. But it’s a nice nod to the franchise’s past.

Related

As for David, he’s one of the most chilling characters in the show to date. He’s the kind of guy who could make a person question their faith in humanity simply because he lacks humanity himself. That’s why the show’s connection between Joel and Ellie is so important. It brings that humanity back, while letting us root for two of the last good people in this world regardless of their flaws.

The Last of Us episode 9 will wrap up its first season this Sunday, March 12, on HBO and HBO Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Last of Us episode 7 release date, time, channel, and plot
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
February 26, 2023
Two girls ride a merry-go-round in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. With viewership increasing by the millions with each episode, the show has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it's a video game adaptation that doesn't suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is about more than just bacteria-infested zombies. It probes issues of love, faith, regret, despair, and hope in a way seldom seen on television. Six episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information on episode 7 -- including the release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, runtime, and trailer -- you've come to the right place.
When does episode 7 of The Last of Us release?

Read more
HBO’s The Last of Us show spotlights the series’ best game: Left Behind
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 26, 2023
Two girls ride a merry-go-round in The Last of Us.

While the bulk of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation retells the story of the first game, The Last of Us episode 7 is a special exception. That’s because it dives into DLC territory to bring The Last of Us: Left Behind to the small screen and give Bella Ramsey’s Ellie an hour to shine.

Left Behind is a 2014 expansion for The Last of Us that would later be purchasable as a standalone release. It's set in the middle of The Last of Us, as Ellie hunts for medical supplies for Joel in an abandoned Colorado mall. That setup acts as a frame tale, as the bulk of the game is a playable flashback. In it, we get to see a slice of Ellie’s life before she met Joel, as she explores another mall with her friend and budding love interest, Riley. It was a significant chapter of the series, as it confirmed Ellie’s sexual identity, but its also an important moment for games in general. Lesbian relationships weren’t generally depicted in AAA video games in 2014, and the idea of a tender kiss between two women was especially unheard of.

Read more
Everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023
Rick Marshall
By Rick Marshall
February 23, 2023
Kendall and Logan Roy walking down a hallway, team members behind them in the show Succession.

HBO Max has put subscribers through a lot lately, but the streaming service is probably hoping that a long list of new arrivals in March 2023 will smooth things over. There's a compelling case to be made, too, with new seasons of Succession and Perry Mason on the way, as well as unconventional comedy series Rain Dogs and acclaimed documentary feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The season finale of The Last Of Us will also wrap up the postapocalyptic drama's first, celebrated story arc.

Read on for the full list of movies and shows coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023, with the new additions we're most excited about highlighted in bold. (Titles with “HBO” in the listing will be available on both HBO and HBO Max, while those without "HBO" will only be available on HBO Max.)
Everything coming to HBO & HBO Max in March
March 1

Read more