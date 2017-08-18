Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in the first teaser for ‘The Punisher’

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Punisher premiered as an after-credits bonus for The Defenders season 1 finale. Of course, the teaser has made its way online thanks to Twitter, so you can check it out without having to binge the entire first season of The Defenders (but you probably should anyway).

This is our first look at footage from the series’ first season, with Jon Bernthal returning as gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. The Punisher made his debut in the Marvel cinematic universe in season 2 of Netflix’s Daredevil series, which introduced audiences to the character’s violent tactics and painful backstory. There was very little in terms of the show’s plot is detailed in the teaser but like the other series within the world of Marvel’s defenders — a subset of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that focuses on street-level heroes Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage — The Punisher will focus more on the character combating real-world crime rather than cosmic super beings or sentient robots.

Bernthal’s vague, brooding dialog from the teaser alludes to the character’s origin story, wherein Castle’s family is murdered, driving him into a life of vigilantism and despair. Castle differs from the heroes of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe in that he does not shy away from violence, torture, and murder as means to achieve his goals. This brutal intensity is clearly depicted in the teaser, with various shots of the Punisher wielding heavy weaponry and blasting away his enemies.

While the series will take place at the same time and setting as The Defenders, the Punisher is known for his lone-wolf tactics, and likely will be taking on his personal demons solo. However, we do know that at least one other character from The Defenders universe will be showing up. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), the love interest to the blind lawyer-turned-Daredevil, Matt Murdock, is said to play an important role in the first season of The Punisher.

The Punisher is set to air on Netflix later in 2018. We will update this post with all the news and important rumors in the meantime.