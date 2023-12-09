 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in December

Blair Marnell
By

Action fans don’t have to celebrate the Huludays if they don’t want to. That’s because Hulu has an abundance of great action movies to watch in December. The only hard part about putting this list together was narrowing our choices down to three.

Ultimately, we went with one of the all-time greats: The Matrix, as well as more the recent sci-fi action films Edge of Tomorrow and Alita: Battle Angel. These are the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December. If you need more options, then check out our roundup of what’s new on Hulu in December.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow
Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise doesn’t really play superheroes on the big screen, but he does have a power in Edge of Tomorrow. Cruise’s Major William Cage gets to die every day and then come back and repeat the same day, thanks to an unfortunate encounter with an alien during the invasion of Earth. Through his new ability, Cage has inadvertently discovered why the aliens are seemingly invincible. It’s because this power lets them repeat their days until they achieve their goals.

Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) is the only other human to have had the ability that Cage now possesses. That’s why she believes his story and takes it upon herself to train him to become an actual soldier. The problem is that no matter how much they train, Cage knows that they are destined to lose over and over again.

Watch Edge of Tomorrow on Hulu.

Alita: Battle Angel (2017)

Rosa Salazar in Alita: Battle Angel.
20th Century Studios

There have been live-action manga and anime adaptations before Alita: Battle Angel, but this is the first American film that went out of its way to give its leading lady, Rosa Salazar, larger anime-style eyes through CGI. It takes some getting used to, but the style serves its purpose as the cyborg known as Alita (Salazar) adjusts to her new life in Iron City with Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz), the man who found her in a scrapyard.

Although Alita’s memories elude her, she has fighting abilities that make her a force to be reckoned with. That also makes Alita and her friends targets of Vector (Mahershala Ali) and the other powerful people who keep Iron City under their control.

Watch Alita: Battle Angel on Hulu.

The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix is coming up on its 25th anniversary next year, and it’s still one of the best action movies ever made. Too bad none of the sequels were ever able to live up to it. Regardless of what came after, this film is so top-notch that we can watch Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) achieve his destiny as Neo over and over again.

One of the best things about seeing The Matrix for the first time is that it’s almost impossible to guess the big twist that arrives when Neo discovers the reality of the Matrix. The freedom fighters known as Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have the answers that Neo is looking for. But as they say in the film, “no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.”

Watch The Matrix on Hulu.

