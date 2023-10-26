 Skip to main content
3 best horror movies on Prime Video to watch this Halloween

Blair Marnell
October 31st is less than a week away, but you don’t need overnight delivery from Amazon Prime to give you a Halloween treat. Amazon Prime Video already has you covered with a selection of the best horror movies that you can stream.

Our picks for this list include what maybe Sam Raimi’s final horror flick, a classic from the ’80s, and a Prime Video original film that only recently premiered. These are the three best horror movies on Prime Video to watch this Halloween.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Lorna Raver and Alison Lohman in Drag Me To Hell.
Universal Pictures

Sam Raimi’s last pure horror film, Drag Me To Hell, lives up to the promise of its title when a bank’s loan officer, Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), betrays her morals in pursuit of a promotion. An older woman, Sylvia Ganush (Lorna Raver), begs Christine for help with her loan to save her home. When Christine refuses, Ganush places a curse on her.

Christine doesn’t think much of it until she is haunted by a violent apparition in her own home. And if Christine doesn’t find a way to break the curse fast, then she really will be sent kicking and screaming into Hell to burn for all of eternity.

Watch Drag Me To Hell on Prime Video.

The Gate (1987)

The cast of The Gate.
New Century Entertainment

The Gate is kind of like a Steven Spielberg movie by way of Stephen King. In his feature film debut, Stephen Dorff portrays Glen, a young boy who is intrigued by the large stone geode that is discovered in his backyard. Glen and his friend, Terry Chandler (Louis Tripp), investigate it and accidentally open a gate to the realm of demons. AThe boys make things worse by turning to a heavy metal album for a way to close the gate.

With Glen’s parents out of town, he and Terry, along with Glen’s older sister, Alexandra (Christa Denton), come under siege from invading demons that intend to sacrifice them in order to unleash an even greater evil.

Watch The Gate on Prime Video.

Totally Killer (2023)

Kiernan Shipka in Totally Killer.
Amazon Prime Video

Back to the Future meets horror in Prime Video’s Totally Killer. Thirty-five years ago, Pam Hughes (Julie Bowen) was one of the few survivors of a the Sweet Sixteen killer. And Pam’s daughter, Jamie Hughes (Kiernan Shipka), has had to hear about it all of her life. Unfortunately for the Hughes family, the killer returns in the present and murders Pam before chasing Jamie into an experimental time machine that traps her in 1987.

In the past, Jamie discovers that the younger Pam (Olivia Holt) was perhaps the meanest of the mean girls. But if Jamie can’t convince Pam of the threat she’s facing, then neither of them may live to see the future.

Watch Totally Killer on Prime Video.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
