If you keep a close eye on the new movies on Hulu, then you probably notice that March is a very good month for rom-com lovers. It’s fitting, because spring is the ideal season for romance and it’s just around the corner. But it’s not as if we’ve ever needed an excuse to stay home and enjoy some romantic comedies.

Our picks for the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in March include one of Matthew McConaughey’s best-known films, a soccer comedy, and even a modern update for one of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Failure to Launch (2006)

Nearly two decades after Failure To Launch, the premise of Matthew McConaughey’s Tripp refusing to move out of his parents’ home comes off very differently. Tripp may seem like a man-child with arrested development, but he does have a good reason why he hasn’t been able to move on with his life. Regardless, his parents, Al (Terry Bradshaw) and Sue (Kathy Bates), hire Paula (Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker) to date their son and bring him out of his shell.

Paula has done this many times before, but Tripp represents a particular challenge because she actually develops romantic feelings for him. Even Tripp’s attempt to dump her fails to scare Paula off. The only thing that gives Paula pause is that the secret of why she’s dating Tripp may come out, which could destroy the bond they’ve created with each other.

Watch Failure To Launch on Hulu.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Bend It Like Beckham is often classified as a sports comedy, but there’s plenty of rom-com here as well. The story follows a young woman, Jesminder “Jess” Kaur Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), who loves football (soccer) more than anything else, even though her family doesn’t approve of her athletic ambitions. Jess’ skills leads Juliette “Jules” Paxton (Keira Knightley) to strike up a friendship with her and recruit her to a local women’s football team.

That’s where things get tricky because Jess finds herself romantically drawn to her new coach, Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), unaware that Jules also has her eyes on Joe. This love triangle threatens to derail the team’s unity and end the friendship between Jess and Jules before the biggest game of their lives.

Watch Bend It Like Beckham on Hulu.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Director Gil Junger doesn’t hide the fact that 10 Things I Hate About You is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. And it turns out that the Bard’s story works just as well as a teenage rom-com as it did in its original form. The dilemma at hand for Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is that he really wants to date Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). Unfortunately, her father, Walter Stratford (Larry Miller), won’t let Bianca start dating anyone until her sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), starts dating as well.

To get around that restriction, Cameron convinces Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan) to pay Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger, before he became the Joker) to pursue Kat romantically. What Cameron doesn’t realize is that Bianca would rather date Joey than him, and the unfolding romance between Kat and Patrick doesn’t necessarily conform to anyone’s expectations.

Watch 10 Things I Hate About You on Hulu.

