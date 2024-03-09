 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in March

Blair Marnell
By
best romance movies on Netflix 10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You Buena Vista

If you keep a close eye on the new movies on Hulu, then you probably notice that March is a very good month for rom-com lovers. It’s fitting, because spring is the ideal season for romance and it’s just around the corner. But it’s not as if we’ve ever needed an excuse to stay home and enjoy some romantic comedies.

Our picks for the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in March include one of Matthew McConaughey’s best-known films, a soccer comedy, and even a modern update for one of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Recommended Videos

Failure to Launch (2006)

Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker in Failure To Launch.
Paramount Pictures

Nearly two decades after Failure To Launch, the premise of Matthew McConaughey’s Tripp refusing to move out of his parents’ home comes off very differently. Tripp may seem like a man-child with arrested development, but he does have a good reason why he hasn’t been able to move on with his life. Regardless, his parents, Al (Terry Bradshaw) and Sue (Kathy Bates), hire Paula (Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker) to date their son and bring him out of his shell.

Related

Paula has done this many times before, but Tripp represents a particular challenge because she actually develops romantic feelings for him. Even Tripp’s attempt to dump her fails to scare Paula off. The only thing that gives Paula pause is that the secret of why she’s dating Tripp may come out, which could destroy the bond they’ve created with each other.

Watch Failure To Launch on Hulu.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham.
Searchlight Pictures

Bend It Like Beckham is often classified as a sports comedy, but there’s plenty of rom-com here as well. The story follows a young woman, Jesminder “Jess” Kaur Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), who loves football (soccer) more than anything else, even though her family doesn’t approve of her athletic ambitions. Jess’ skills leads Juliette “Jules” Paxton (Keira Knightley) to strike up a friendship with her and recruit her to a local women’s football team.

That’s where things get tricky because Jess finds herself romantically drawn to her new coach, Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), unaware that Jules also has her eyes on Joe. This love triangle threatens to derail the team’s unity and end the friendship between Jess and Jules before the biggest game of their lives.

Watch Bend It Like Beckham on Hulu.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Director Gil Junger doesn’t hide the fact that 10 Things I Hate About You is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. And it turns out that the Bard’s story works just as well as a teenage rom-com as it did in its original form. The dilemma at hand for Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is that he really wants to date Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). Unfortunately, her father, Walter Stratford (Larry Miller), won’t let Bianca start dating anyone until her sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), starts dating as well.

To get around that restriction, Cameron convinces Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan) to pay Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger, before he became the Joker) to pursue Kat romantically. What Cameron doesn’t realize is that Bianca would rather date Joey than him, and the unfolding romance between Kat and Patrick doesn’t necessarily conform to anyone’s expectations.

Watch 10 Things I Hate About You on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March
John Cena in a white suit and cowboy hat, his arms spread open and mouth wide in a scene from Ricky Stanicky.

In the mood for some hearty laughs? There’s nothing like a quality comedy to brighten a day or evening. Comedies come in all shapes and sizes, from ones that feature silly potty humor to more sophisticated comedies that have dramatic moments as well. You might feel like watching a Will Ferrell comedy one night then be looking for something more like a murder mystery with comedic undertones the next.

We have you covered with three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March, including a Golden Globe-nominated black comedy released last year, a brand-new movie, and one that features the voices of Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.
Ricky Stanicky (2024)
Ricky Stanicky - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in March
Kong Skull Island

Movies are not the primary focus at Max that they used to be, but that doesn't mean the streamer is without some terrific films. The Warner Bros. movie catalog is vast, yet some of the most exciting films on Max are the ones that weren't breakout hits or aren't widely known. However, without more of a push, many of these underrated movies will never find a large audience.

That's why we've chosen the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in March. Our first two choices are both coming-of-age dramedies, while the third is an overlooked blockbuster that has been lost in the franchise shuffle.
Dope (2015)

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in March 2024
british crime tv shows to watch in march 2024 next of kin

March marks the arrival of spring and the signs of rebirth are everywhere. That includes movie theaters, which are now alive again thanks to Dune: Part Two, and streaming services, which have hit shows like Shōgun and Masters of the Air.

In February, Digital Trends recommended three great British crime shows currently streaming. If you've already watched them, or just need new recommendations to fill up your queue, then the following three selections should help. One show just premiered in January 2024, another is a political thriller on Netflix, and the other is an under-the-radar 2023 show on BritBox.

Read more