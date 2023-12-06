 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in December

Blair Marnell
By

December is in full swing, and a new batch of movies has arrived on Peacock. Along with the usual blockbuster hits and box office bombs, Peacock also offers underrated movies that didn’t get the attention they deserved the first time they were released. One of the great things about the streaming era is that almost any movie can get a second chance to find an audience.

Our selections for the three underrated movies on Peacock that you need to watch in December include a movie that should have been a Peacock original in the first place, as well as a harrowing tale of survival, and a gut-wrenching period drama.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (2021)

The cast of Zoe's Extraordinary Christmas.
Universal Television

Although Zoe’s Extraordinary Christmas was originally produced for The Roku Channel, it’s fitting that it’s now on Peacock alongside the TV series that spawned it, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist. The premise of both the show, and the TV movie that serves as its de facto finale, is that Jane Levy’s Zoey Clarke can see and hear people’s innermost thoughts and feelings, which her brain interprets as popular songs.

Zoe’s longtime friend and current boyfriend, Max Richman (Skylar Astin), gained the same power as Zoey in the last episode of the show, and the movie picks up with the couple dealing with their shared power. Zoe is also facing her first Christmas without her father, and there’s going to be heartache ahead. Thankfully, this is a holiday flick at heart, in all of the best ways.

Watch Zoe’s Extraordinary Christmas on Peacock.

Everest (2015)

The cast of Everest.
Universal Pictures

Everest is based upon the real-life disaster that occurred in 1996 when rival Mt. Everest expeditions led by Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) became trapped on the mountain during a blizzard that made descent nearly impossible.

There’s no miracle getaway for the victims of this catastrophe, and the film does get bleak at times. But it’s also not without heartfelt and even uplifting moments as some of the climbers battle against the elements and struggle to survive and come home to their loved ones.

Watch Everest on Peacock.

The Immigrant (2014)

Joaquin Phoenix. and Marion Cotillard in The Immigrant.
The Weinstein Company

The Immigrant is headlined by two Oscar-winners, The Dark Knight Rises‘ Marion Cotillard and Napoleon‘s Joaquin Phoenix, both of whom elevate this period flick. Cotillard portrays Ewa Cybulska, a Polish immigrant who travels to the U.S. with her sister, Magda (Angela Sarafyan), in the aftermath of the first World War.

When Magda is locked away in quarantine because of her lung disease, Bruno Weiss (Phoenix) takes advantage of Ewa and leads her to a life of prostitution to support herself and to eventually free her sister. Bruno also unintentionally leads Ewa to meet his cousin, Emil (Jeremy Renner), a magician whom Ewa clearly prefers over Bruno. And let’s just say that Bruno does not react well when he realizes that Ewa’s heart does not belong to him.

Watch The Immigrant on Peacock.

