Watch Thunder vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their Eastern Conference road-trip with a visit to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. There will be plenty of teams, especially in the West, with something to say about this, but this one could easily be a finals preview.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, there are plenty of ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Celtics game online for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Celtics Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If we don’t count free trials (we’ll cover those options in the very next section), Sling TV is the cheapest way you can watch a live stream of ESPN. You’ll want to get the “Sling Orange” channel package in order to watch the game, and that costs just $20 for your first month and then $40 per month after that if you decide to keep it.

We mention this option first because if you’re a basketball fan, this is probably the perfect time to go beyond a free trial and get a month or two of a streaming service. With ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC), TNT and TBS all included in “Sling Orange,” you’ll have everything you need to watch most NBA playoff games (starts April 16, goes until mid-June) and both the men’s and women’s Final Four games and national championships this weekend.

Is There a Free Thunder vs Celtics Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If we do count free trials, then there are three ways you can watch the Thunder vs Celtics game for free. Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all include ESPN.

Note that Fubo doesn’t have TNT or TBS, so if you’re wanting to watch the upcoming NBA playoffs or the men’s Final Four this weekend, you’ll want to go with one of the other options. But if you’re simply looking to watch tonight’s game and then cancel your subscription before your free trial ends, then any of these three options will do just fine. Fubo gives you seven days free, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each give you five.

How to Watch the Thunder vs Celtics Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you subscribe to one of those streaming services but you’re currently outside of the United States, you can still watch the game with the help of a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address/location, which lets you stream location-restricted content from other countries.

NordVPN works with all of the previously mentioned streaming services, so that would be our recommendation for watching this game from abroad. Though it doesn’t offer your typical free trial, you can essentially try it out risk-free for a month thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

