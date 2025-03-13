 Skip to main content
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)

A group of cops pose for a photo.
Open Road Films

Max has one of the better streaming vaults on the market. Heretic, a creepy thriller starring Hugh Grant, is now the top movie on the service after one week. If you like Oscar winners, the silent-animated adventure Flow is now streaming. Other movies populating the service include Men in BlackWe Live In Time, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

While all of these movies will be top options for some, plenty of other little-seen movies are ready to be streamed. This weekend, try one of these three movies: an excellent cop thriller, an eye-opening sports documentary, and a 2016 studio comedy.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

End of Watch (2012)

Two cops sit in the front seat of a car.
Open Road Films

There is a clear line of demarcation in David Ayer’s filmography. There is pre-Suicide Squad and post-Suicide Squad. The movies before the DC superhero movie are superior to what comes after Jared Leto’s Joker. Ayer clearly thrives when writing action movies involving cops. End of Watch is one of Ayer’s better offerings.

Best friends Brian Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Mike Zavala (Michael Peña) are partners in the LAPD. The duo is assigned to work in a tough South Central Los Angeles neighborhood. Taylor and Zavala are honorable men, but their ethics are challenged when the cartel runs afoul in the area. End of Watch is definitely in the “makes dudes cry” hall of fame. Emotional is an understatement.

Stream End of Watch on Max.

We Beat the Dream Team (2025)

We Beat The Dream Team | Official Trailer | HBO

Most sports fans have heard of the “Dream Team.” In 1992, the United States was allowed to send professional basketball players to compete at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. Team USA gathered some of the NBA’s best players, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and more.

Before Olympic basketball, the Dream Team needed a training camp to practice. Team USA brought in eight college players — Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Penny Hardaway, Bobby Hurley, Jamal Mashburn, Allan Houston, Rodney Rogers, and Eric Montross — to scrimmage against the Dream Team. During one fateful day in California, these college kids pulled off one of the most incredible upsets that no one saw … until now.

Stream We Beat the Dream Team on Max.

Why Him? (2016)

James Franco sits on a bed with Bryan Cranston.
20th Century Fox

By 2016, studio comedies were starting to disappear slowly. 2016 might have been the last year before the entire business shifted toward streaming. Why Him? was considered a critical failure, but it grossed over $118 million. Despite the reviews, Why Him? has some laughs throughout John Hamburg’s comedy, and Bryan Cranston shows his versatility as an actor.

Ned (Bryan Cranston) is an overprotective father to his college-aged daughter, Stephanie (Zoey Deutch). Ned loves his daughter but despises her CEO boyfriend Laird (James Franco). Ned and the rest of the family go to California to spend time with Stephanie and Laird. To make matters worse, Laird plans to ask Ned for permission to marry Stephanie. What could go wrong? It’s just one weekend away.

Stream Why Him? on Max.

