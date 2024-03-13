 Skip to main content
Warriors vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Golden State Warriors’ two-game Texas road trip concludes tonight with a matchup against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally on WFAA-8 ABC (Mavericks markets) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets). But whether you live in or out of market, we have some ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Mavericks Live Stream?

There are plenty of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Warriors vs Mavericks, though your choices will depend on where you live:

If you live in the Warriors market, the game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can watch a live stream of that channel via Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, all of which come with a free trial.

If you live in the Mavericks market, the game will be televised on ABC (WFAA-8). That’s also available on Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Again, all of those offer a free trial when you sign up.

If you live outside of those markets, the game isn’t going to be on TV anywhere. That means you’ll need to watch on NBA League Pass, which gives you every out-of-market, non-nationally-televised game. There are some different ways you can get League Pass, including through the NBA website itself or through Amazon Prime Channels. You’ll get a seven-day free trial with either of them.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Mavericks Live Stream from Abroad

The international option of NBA League Pass is a good way to watch the Warriors vs Mavericks–and any other game–if you live permanently outside of the United States. However, if you live in the US and you’re already subscribed to one of the above-named streaming services but you’re just traveling outside the country, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch on those services.

We’ve outlined the 18 best VPN services in 2024, and NordVPN tops that list. It’s fast, reliable and compatible with Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and League Pass. There’s no typical free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

