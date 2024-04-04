 Skip to main content
Warriors vs Rockets live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a crucial matchup that will go a long way in determining the final play-in spot in the West, the Golden State Warriors head to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets tonight.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you live in-market, it will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors markets) or Space City Home Network (Rockets markets). If you’re out of market, it won’t be televised anywhere. Still, no matter where you are in the US, there are plenty of ways you can watch a free live stream of this huge game.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Rockets Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the Rockets market, there are only two live-TV streaming services that offer Space City Home Network: Fubo (“Pro” channel package) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). Fortunately both come with a free seven-day trial, so you can try either of them out and watch tonight’s game without having to commit to paying anything.

For those who live in the Warriors market, Fubo and DirecTV Stream will work there, too. You can also try out YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), which doesn’t have a lot of regional sports networks across the country but does fortunately carry NBC Sports Bay Area.

If the game is out of your market, you’ll need to watch on NBA League Pass. We’re nearing the end of the season, so the price for the rest of the year is just $15 total, but there is still a free seven-day trail available if you haven’t used that up yet.

You can also get League Pass through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s the same deal as regular League Pass–$15 for the rest of the season, but you can watch for free for seven days if you’ve never used it before.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Rockets Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a server in another country of your choosing. This makes it look–digitally–like you’re located in that country, which allows you to access content that would otherwise be blocked due to your location. In short, you can use a VPN to watch Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, NBA League Pass or Amazon Prime from abroad.

There are plenty of good VPN’s out there, but we would try NordVPN to start. It’s safe, fast and really easy to use, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which mitigates any risk.

