How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and we think it’s going to be one worth getting up early for on a Sunday. While Arsenal has the edge, this is the North London derby and any grudge match has the potential to turn very interesting. If you’re keen to see how things play out, your sole way of watching is via Peacock Premium. Here’s all you need to know about Peacock Premium along with what to do if you’re traveling abroad in time for the game.

Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn’t as popular as some of the bigger streaming services out there, but it’s a crucial addition for fans of the Premier League. That’s because it airs many of the games while being fairly inexpensive at $6 per month. There isn’t a Peacock TV free trial but at this kind of price, it’s worth investing in the ad-supported model. Besides all those Premier League matches including Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, you also have the best shows on Peacock to check out. These include new favorites like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, along with John Wick spin-off, The Continental. There are also old favorites like New Girl and The Blacklist if you feel like watching something more familiar. Besides TV shows, the best movies on Peacock are worth your time too. Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been added as well as Fast X. You can also enjoy the John Wick franchise once more, with plenty of other old hits too if you want familiarity. There’s a decent mix of content to make Peacock pretty tempting.

Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone who travels abroad often has probably noticed that logging into any streaming service isn’t the same as back home. Due to geo-restrictions, you tend to miss out on a lot of content and sometimes can’t even check in. That’s why you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using it, you can still access what you’re paying for, i.e. all that sweet online content. It’s simple to use with you simply selecting a US-based server before NordVPN does all the hard work to convince your connection and streaming service that you’re actually still in the US. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s still worth signing up for, especially if you travel regularly and want the familiarity of your favorite streaming services.

Editors' Recommendations