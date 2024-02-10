Aston Villa vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Aston Villa take on Manchester United in an important Premier League fixture Sunday at Villa Park. The Red Devils have found some form as of late, as they’ve won three straight across all competition and haven’t lost since the start of the new year, setting this up as a critical showdown in the race for the Top 4.

In the US, the match starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, and will be televised on USA Network. That means there are a multitude of different live stream options, including three free ways to watch Aston Villa vs Man United online.

The Best Way to Watch Aston Villa vs Man United

You can check out some free options below, but Sling TV is worth mentioning first due to it’s amazing first-month value. The “Sling Blue” channel package (which includes USA Network, allowing you to watch this match and nearly all televised Premier League matches) is normally $40 per month but new subscribers can get it for just $15 for the first month.

That’s not all. You can also get the “Paramount with SHOWTIME” (normally $10 per month), Starz (normally $9 per month), AMC+ (normally $9 per month) and MGM+ (normally $5 per month) add-ons all for free for the first month. All together, that’s $73 worth of content for just $15 for the first month, which certainly makes up for not getting a free trial.

Is There a Free Aston Villa vs Man United Live Stream?

The Fubo “Pro” plan, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan all include USA Network and come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the other two are five each. That means that new subscribers can sign up for any of those streaming services, watch Aston Villa vs Man United and then cancel without having to pay anything.

Other Ways to Watch the Aston Villa vs Man United Live Stream

If you’re not worried about a free trial, then Hulu With Live TV is worth mentioning as one of the better values among all streaming services. It costs $77 per month, but it comes with 75-plus total channels (including USA Network), as well as Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, Disney+ and ESPN+ (which includes dozens of live sports, such as English Football Championship, Bundesliga and La Liga).

How to Watch the Aston Villa vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) gives you privacy and security online by masking your IP address. This is also a useful tool if you’re out of the country and looking to watch Aston Villa vs Man United on one of the aforementioned streaming services, since a VPN can help bypass the geo-blocks that most of those services have. NordVPN is a strong choice, as it’s reliable, doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds and is currently on sale, as you can see in your list of best VPN deals right now.

