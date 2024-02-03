 Skip to main content
Bucks vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free

The second-place Milwaukee Bucks (32-16) make their way into the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks (26-22). Bucks new coach Doc Rivers is officially in the swing of things, making his on-court debut this week. The Mavericks right now face back-to-back contenders in the East. Wednesday night, they took a beating from the Timberwolves and hope to bounce back, as they have only won two of their last four games. The Bucks won’t be an easy test, despite a coaching change.

Tip off is tonight from Dallas, Texas, at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you are looking to catch a live stream of the game, look no further than the information provided below.

The best way to watch the Bucks vs Mavericks live stream

Fubo has 180+ channels to live stream when you sign up. Some of them are regional sports channels that help those in local markets catch their professional sports teams without the hassle of cable. At a base payment plan of $80 a month, Fubo has a free seven-day trial period, which you can cancel at any time. When you do sign up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market action for the remainder of this regular season.

Is there a free Bucks vs Mavericks live stream?

If you are out of the market for tonight’s game and are signing up for NBA League Pass to utilize on platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV, to name a few, then here’s the bad news: NBA League Pass does not currently have a free trial period upon sign-up. Don’t let that stop you, though, as it is a valuable service for watching all the NBA action you can. There is, however, a one-time $50 payment deal upon signing up that covers the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Bucks vs Mavericks live stream from abroad with a VPN

Virtual private networks help with live streaming content that is U.S.-based while traveling abroad. They are a safe way to stream that hides your data and identity from hackers while you’re out of the country. With so many VPNs out there, we recommend NordVPN for its unlimited bandwidth, compatibility on over 5000 servers, and availability in 60 countries outside the U.S. Plus, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you don’t agree with us.

