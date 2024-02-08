 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Timberwolves vs Bucks: Is there a free live stream?

Tyler Geis
By

It’s going to be a great matchup as two top teams from both conferences square off tonight against one another. The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16) travel to the Milwaukee Bucks (33-18). Both teams are coming off a close loss. The Timberwolves lost to the Bulls, a game where Karl-Anthony Towns scored 38 points and 12 rebounds, but it still was not enough to pull out a win. The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Suns, which only adds to brand new head coach Doc Rivers’ shaky start in Milwaukee, as the team is 1-4 since the coaching change. Hopefully they don’t continue to slide defensively against the second-ranked team in the Western Conference tonight.

Tip-off takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. Here is all the information you’ll need to catch the game online via a live stream tonight.

The best way to watch the Timberwolves vs Bucks live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo has become one of the premiere destinations for live sports streaming. With a seven-day Fubo free trial and plans that start at $80 a month, it’s easy to see why many sports fans have cut the cord with cable and decided to jump on board with live streaming all their favorite weekly games. All the streaming packages that Fubo offers have 180+ channels, 1,000 hours of DVR space, and the ability to watch 10 screens simultaneously. There are no contracts, and it’s hassle-free if you ever want to cancel. Plus, they’re great add-ons to your plans, like the NBA League Pass, so you can catch out-of-market action all regular season long.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Is there a free Timberwolves vs Bucks live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are outside of the local and regional markets for tonight’s game, then most likely the answer here is no. Even though Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, you are going to need a NBA League Pass to live stream the game, and at the moment, the service does not offer a free trial. However, there is a pretty lucrative deal going on where you only need to pay a one-time payment of $50 for an NBA League Pass for the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Bucks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network, or VPN, for short, allows you to access U.S.-based live streams while traveling abroad. VPNs keep your identity and data safe while you access a live stream online. Of all the VPNs out there, we feel NordVPN is the most safe and effective, as well as highly affordable. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN costs only $12 a month. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, just to name a few, and can be accessed in 60 countries outside the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Atletico Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup Wednesday at Metropolitano Stadium. Madrid have not been to a Copa final since they won it all in 2013, while Bilbao have been there three times in that span, though they've lost them all. All-time, Bilbao has 23 Copa titles to Madrid's 10.

The match is starting soon, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It won't be on standard TV, but you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live on ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on ESPN+

Read more
PSG vs Brest live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Two of the top three teams in Ligue 1 will match up in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Wednesday, when Paris Saint-Germain takes on Brest at the Parc des Princes. After winning the cup six times in a seven-year span, PSG have fallen in the Round of 16 in two consecutive years, but they're still certainly favorites here against a Brest side that has advanced to the quarterfinals just five times since 1998.

The match kicks off very soon, at 3:10 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a handful of different live stream options, including some free ways to watch.
The Best Way to Watch PSG vs Brest

Read more
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Following their 0-0 draw a couple weeks ago, Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet in a replay of their fourth-round FA Cup tie at Villa Park on Wednesday. Villa are looking to get back to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, while Chelsea were last there two seasons ago when they made a third-consecutive trip to the final.

The match is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. It won't be on TV, but you can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live on ESPN+. That's the only option in the US, but it's a good one if you're a soccer fan.
Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on ESPN+

Read more