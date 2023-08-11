Burnley is taking on Manchester in Premier League soccer action today. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you want to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will offer the Burnley vs Man City live stream, and there are even a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded up all of the information you need to watch, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best streaming TV service among sports lovers, and it’s one of the places you can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game for free. Its channel lineup has more than 150 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, several Fubo original sports channels, and USA Network. To watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game for free, you can take advantage of the 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV two base plans to choose from, and you can add more channel groupings at a low additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Burnley vs Manchester City game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its sports channels. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but Sling is a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Burnley vs Manchester City game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need to get it in order to watch USA Network and the Burnley vs Manchester City game on Hulu. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Burnley vs Manchester City game online, and it’s also another option for watching the game for free. With just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Burnley vs Manchester City for free.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

You’ll want to have a VPN in place if you’re trying to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game while traveling. Streaming platforms will likely have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it pairs well with a service like FuboTV. You could even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game entirely for free.

