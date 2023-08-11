 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Burnley vs Man City live stream: Watch the Premier League for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Burnley is taking on Manchester in Premier League soccer action today. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you want to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will offer the Burnley vs Man City live stream, and there are even a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded up all of the information you need to watch, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV.

FuboTV may be the best streaming TV service among sports lovers, and it’s one of the places you can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game for free. Its channel lineup has more than 150 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, several Fubo original sports channels, and USA Network. To watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game for free, you can take advantage of the 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Sling TV two base plans to choose from, and you can add more channel groupings at a low additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Burnley vs Manchester City game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its sports channels. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but Sling is a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Related

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Burnley vs Manchester City game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need to get it in order to watch USA Network and the Burnley vs Manchester City game on Hulu. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Burnley vs Manchester City game online, and it’s also another option for watching the game for free. With just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Burnley vs Manchester City for free.

Watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

You’ll want to have a VPN in place if you’re trying to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game while traveling. Streaming platforms will likely have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it pairs well with a service like FuboTV. You could even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game entirely for free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few streaming options, and with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a service that will let you enjoy the Austrian Grand Prix live stream and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch every lap on your laptop or mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and whether there's a free F1 live stream (spoiler: there is, but there's a catch). We've also got a full Grand Prix schedule, so you can see what you can look forward to during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free to watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Iceland vs Portugal live stream: How to watch the game for free
A soccer field.

Iceland is taking on Portugal in UEFA Nations League qualifying today. The game kicks off at 2:45pm ET, and Fox Sports 1 has the television coverage. This is good news if you’re hoping to watch the game online for free today. Fox Sports 1 is available on FuboTV, which is a favorite streaming TV service among sports lovers. There is a FuboTV free trial available to take advantage of, which will allow you to access Fubo’s lineup of networks at no cost for seven days. This includes free access to FS1 and the Iceland vs Portugal match.
Watch the Iceland vs Portugal live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV isn’t just the best option for watching the Iceland vs Portugal match for free. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services all around, and makes sense for anyone looking for access to more than 150 channels of content. It has a wide variety of sports networks that make it a great subscription service for sports lovers. If you’ve exhausted your FuboTV free trial already, it’s a streaming service worth considering paying for in order to watch the Iceland vs Portugal game. Not only will you get access to Fox Sports 1, but the ESPN networks, NBA TV, Golf Channel, and MLB Network. Several Fubo original sports channels are part of the package as well, and they often carry other soccer games throughout the year.

Read more
France vs Greece live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It's likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We've even tracked down some free methods. Here's how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.
Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There's access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there's also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Read more