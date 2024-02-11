 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Celtics vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Boston Celtics travel to South Beach to do battle with the Miami Heat today from the Kaseya Center. The Celtics pounced on the Heat a few weeks ago in their last matchup, 143-110. In that game, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points to assist in their big win. Since losing the Eastern Conference championship last season to the Heat, the Celtics have had the regular season upper hand as they have won the last two meetings between them.

The Heat look to get a regular season win today over rival Boston on their home court. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. ET today, and the game is televised on ABC, but if you want to catch a live stream of it, here is all you need to know.

The best way to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Today’s game will be nationally televised on ABC, so you’ll be able to live stream it over on Sling TV as well. If you have not signed up yet, you should know that Sling TV is 50% off your first month, making the base payment only $20. Sling TV allows you to customize your streaming experience with its two streaming packages: Sling TV Orange and Blue. Many sports fans have flocked to Sing TV Orange for all the sports channels available in the deal. The ability to pick and chose what you want to watch is why Sling is becoming a premiere place for customers who have ditched their cable boxes.

Is there a free Celtics vs Heat live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the game being nationally televised on ABC today, you can use any of the live TV streaming platforms that have free trials to access the game without spending a dime. Both Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, which are perfect examples of services to use for a free live stream. However, after the free trial is over, you’ll need to set up an NBA League Pass for most NBA streams, as the base plan does not include NBA League Pass.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream from abroad is with a virtual private network. A VPN can protect your identity and data from hackers when you use one outside the U.S. It also lets you skip over any regional streaming bans by convincing your computer it’s in the U.S. NordVPN is what we like to recommend to customers the most, as it is cost-effective and very reliable. It’s $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee, unlimited bandwidth, and is available in 60 countries.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Roma vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Now firmly in front of the Serie A title race following last weekend's massive win over Juventus, Inter head to Stadio Olimpico to take on fifth-place Roma on Saturday. Inter has mostly dominated this head-to-head as of late, with only one victory going Roma's way in the last 14 matches.

The match is about to start, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. But just because it's exclusive to Paramount+ doesn't mean there aren't multiple ways to watch a live stream. In fact, we have three different options for watching Roma vs Inter for free.
Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more
Liverpool vs Burnley live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Following a disappointing result last weekend, Liverpool look to get back on track when they take on Burnley Saturday at Anfield. The Reds remain atop the Premier League but their lead over Man City and Arsenal has shrunk to two points, while Burnley are seven points away from escaping the relegation zone and thus desperately hoping for a positive result here.

The match is about to start, at 10:00 a.m. ET this morning, and will be televised on USA Network in the U.S. As such, we have a bunch of different live stream options and even several ways to watch the match for free.
The Best Way to Watch Liverpool vs Burnley

Read more
Watch the Man City vs Everton live stream: Is there a free broadcast?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Back in the driver's seat in the Premier League, Manchester City take on Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Following their fifth league win a row, coupled with Liverpool's loss to Arsenal last weekend, The Citizens are now just two points back from the leaders with a match a hand. Everton, meanwhile, are moving in the opposite direction, as they remain in the relegation zone after a draw with Tottenham.

The match is starting very soon, at 7:30 a.m. ET this morning, and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. That gives us several different ways to watch a live stream, including three free options.
The Best Way to Watch Man City vs Everton

Read more