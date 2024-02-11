Celtics vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Boston Celtics travel to South Beach to do battle with the Miami Heat today from the Kaseya Center. The Celtics pounced on the Heat a few weeks ago in their last matchup, 143-110. In that game, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points to assist in their big win. Since losing the Eastern Conference championship last season to the Heat, the Celtics have had the regular season upper hand as they have won the last two meetings between them.

The Heat look to get a regular season win today over rival Boston on their home court. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. ET today, and the game is televised on ABC, but if you want to catch a live stream of it, here is all you need to know.

The best way to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream

Today’s game will be nationally televised on ABC, so you’ll be able to live stream it over on Sling TV as well. If you have not signed up yet, you should know that Sling TV is 50% off your first month, making the base payment only $20. Sling TV allows you to customize your streaming experience with its two streaming packages: Sling TV Orange and Blue. Many sports fans have flocked to Sing TV Orange for all the sports channels available in the deal. The ability to pick and chose what you want to watch is why Sling is becoming a premiere place for customers who have ditched their cable boxes.

Is there a free Celtics vs Heat live stream?

With the game being nationally televised on ABC today, you can use any of the live TV streaming platforms that have free trials to access the game without spending a dime. Both Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, which are perfect examples of services to use for a free live stream. However, after the free trial is over, you’ll need to set up an NBA League Pass for most NBA streams, as the base plan does not include NBA League Pass.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream from abroad is with a virtual private network. A VPN can protect your identity and data from hackers when you use one outside the U.S. It also lets you skip over any regional streaming bans by convincing your computer it’s in the U.S. NordVPN is what we like to recommend to customers the most, as it is cost-effective and very reliable. It’s $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee, unlimited bandwidth, and is available in 60 countries.

