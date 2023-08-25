 Skip to main content
How to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Chelsea plays Luton Town later today with kick off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. If you’re keen to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream, you’ve got one option — Peacock. It seems likely to be a relatively straightforward win for Chelsea but it’s always great to see all things Premier League, especially while the season is still new. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream later today.

Watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV isn’t one of the best live TV streaming services but it’s still a pretty good option, especially for soccer fans. For just $6 per month, you can catch games like Chelsea vs Luton Town and other parts of the Premier League. There are dozens of Premier League games aired here throughout the season but Peacock also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and even WWE wrestling. It may be cheap but it’s always worth seeing what’s new on Peacock. The best shows on Peacock come from NBC’s content library so there are some pretty good options there like Poker Face. At this kind of price, it makes sense to check out Peacock at least for the sake of Chelsea vs Luton Town, even if you already have other streaming services available to you.

Watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you in the way you’d expect. Instead, geo-restrictions can limit what you’re able to access which is why you need one of the best VPNs. Use NordVPN and you can quickly circumvent any issues. All you need to do is sign up and pick a US-based server. NordVPN does the hard work convincing your connection that you’re actually still at home on your couch, allowing you to access Peacock TV just like if you’d never left. It also enhances your security which is particularly important if you’re hooked up to public Wi-Fi such as at your hotel or similar. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth making the investment given the peace of mind it offers and the fact you can access all your streaming services from anywhere in the world.

